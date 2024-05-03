Cam Harris announced his commitment to Louisiana Tech on Friday morning.

Harris is a 2024 INF/P prospect from Brock High School in Weatherford, TX.

On why he chose the Bulldogs, Harris told BleedTechBlue.com, "Love the culture of the program and all the coaches. Just felt like home!"

Harris hit .446 with a .530 OBP as a junior in 2023 and has also been up to 90 on the mound.

The left-handed hitter was previously committed to Houston before flipping to the Bulldogs.

Cam's father, Mark, also played baseball at Louisiana Tech.

---

