McCoy is a 2025 infielder from Dutchtown High School in Geismar, Louisiana.

On why he chose LA Tech, McCoy told BleedTechBlue.com, "I chose Tech mainly because of the coaching. The coaches there made me feel like I was their own kid. The great facilities also played a big role in my decision. The second I walked in to the baseball facility I knew that’s where I wanted to go."

McCoy ranks as the 9th best player in the state of Louisiana in the class of 2025, per Prep Baseball Louisiana.

FILM