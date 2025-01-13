Chase Grosfeld commits to LA Tech

Grosfeld is a 2025 wide receiver that plays at Cerritos College in Norwalk, California.

The 6'3 wide receiver finished his sophomore season with 42 catches for 499 yards and 7 TDs in 2024 and was named 1st team All-California following the season.

On why he chose LA Tech, Grosfeld told BleedTechBlue.com, "I wanted to go to a program where I can compete for a conference championship and be coached at high level. Coach Cumbie showed me I can do that and even more with Tech. So I’m excited to get there make a huge impact and win games."

Grosfeld will gives Louisiana Tech some positional versatility with the ability to play inside or outside and at 6'3 should be a significant red zone threat for new offensive coordinator Tony Franklin.

The Los Alamitos, CA native chose the Bulldogs over offers from Charlotte, Fresno State, and Murray State.

---

