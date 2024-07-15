Cole McConnell was selected by the Chicago White Sox in the 10th round of the 2024 MLB Draft on Monday.

Cole McConnell was a first team All CUSA selection after the 2022 and 2024 seasons during his Bulldog career.

The Beaumont, TX native wrapped up his Tech career hitting .347 with 31 HR and 179 RBI across 189 career games.

McConnell set a program record with 76 RBI in 2022.

