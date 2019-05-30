The totals go back to 2012, and the data was collected from Verbal Commits.

BleedTechBlue.com decided to take a look at the totals of each Conference USA school.

The landscape of college basketball has changed in a major way due to the number of transfers in recent years.

In regards to Louisiana Tech specifically, of the 21 players that have transferred, 12 went to another division one institution. Of the remaining nine players, one went division two, four went NAIA, three went to a junior college, and one stepped away from the game.

Since 2012, 6,260 players have transferred in total across college basketball. Conference USA has seen 312 players transfer, the most nationally. The five conferences behind Conference USA are the Ohio Valley Conference (274), SEC (256), Southland (245), Atlantic 10 (231), and the MEAC (226).

The conference with the fewest transfers since is the Ivy League with 59.

