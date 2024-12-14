Cooper, Bulldogs pull away from Eagles

RUSTON – Trailing much of the game, Louisiana Tech went on a 29-11 run over the last 12 minutes to come away with a 77-63 victory over Georgia Southern on Friday night inside the Thomas Assembly Center on Karl Malone Court.

Daniel Batcho kept LA Tech (9-2) in the game, scoring 22 points on 9-of-10 shooting. Putting away the game was Kaden Cooper who scored 14 of his career-high 25 points in the final seven minutes during the 'Dogs big run.

It was Georgia Southern (6-5) who created separation first, using a 7-0 run to snap an 11-11 tie. Batcho would make true to the Dunkin' Dogs text on the new black jerseys by slamming home the basketball to tie things up again at 23-23.

However, the Eagles had an answer for every time the Bulldogs got close to taking the lead. Case in point, a quick three-pointer by Eren Banks to break the tie again.

Cooper got a fastbreak and-one to make it even at 26-26, but GS countered with a 6-0 run to maintain the advantage. Ultimately, the Bulldogs found themselves down two at halftime.

The same story happened early in the second half. LA Tech tied it up again at 35-35 and 46-46, but Georgia Southern kept making three-pointers (totaled 11 of them) to keep the Bulldogs at bay.

The Eagles held a four-point edge with 12:10 to play but that was when the tide turned. And making it turn was the three-ball for the 'Dogs as AJ Bates connected on one from the corner followed by back-to-back triples from Amaree Abram.

Then it was Cooper time.

His layup capped off a 13-0 run that led to a 61-52 lead for the Bulldogs. The next eight points for LA Tech also came from Cooper, igniting the crowd with a fastbreak, windmill slam and a buried three-pointer from the wing to turn the lights out on the upset-minded Eagles.

LA Tech shot a blistering 65.5 percent from the field in the second half, finishing with a 53.4 percent clip for the game. Bates was the third Bulldog in double figures with a career-high 10 points.

Others did what they have done all year. Batcho had eight boards and three blocks. Cooper added eight boards as well plus three steals. And Sean Newman Jr. dished out 11 assists.

GS shot 38.1 percent for the field, making just five of its last 20 field goal attempts. Their most scoring production came from Bradley Douglas who provided 20 points off the bench.

QUOTABLES

Head coach Talvin Hester

On the victory …"We did a better job in the last 10 minutes of the game. That was what got us some easy baskets on the offensive end of the court. And then we only gave them five second-chance points in the second half after giving them 10 in the first. I thought that was huge because we made them play against a set defense, making it harder for them. We were really good for about 10 minutes tonight. If we can guard, find a way to play like that longer. I understand some of it is because of our depth, not having a lot of bodies. We have to fight until we get more guys back."

On the frustration of not being able to take the lead …"It was frustrating because it was as a result of our lack of energy on defense. When we started contesting, they were not hitting as many shots. They are more of a downhill, get-to-the-basket type of team. They had a good game plan for us."

On the guard play stepping up in the second half …"They eventually said they were not going to let [Daniel] Batcho score so that gave us more one-on-one opportunities. I challenged the team to just make the right play, make the right pass. Once we simplified, the ball started going in for us."

On Kaden Cooper's performance …"He and AJ Bates started creating havoc with their defense. Kaden was the beneficiary on the other end. Then he started rebounding, cutting, moving without the basketball, and he put them away at the end of the game. I thought Kaden and AJ were dynamic."

On the "Black Out" crowd …"I told the team in the locker room that sometimes you do not get a second chance to make a first impression. The last time we were at home we did not make a good impression on ourselves and who we really were. I saw people tailgating when I drove up for the game. We need to keep giving the fans something to come back again. Thank you to our fans."

NOTABLES

- With the win, LA Tech now leads the all-time series against Georgia Southern, 3-1. The Bulldogs are 3-0 versus the Eagles in Ruston.

- LA Tech improved to 9-2 on the season for a second straight season.The Bulldogs went 3-0 against Sun Belt Conference schools this non-conference (beat UT Arlington, UL-Lafayette, and Georgia Southern). LA Tech has won five straight matchups and 13 of its last 14 matchups versus current SBC opponents.

- The Bulldogs shot over 50 percent from the field for a sixth time this season (fourth time in their last five games). The last time they shot over 50 percent in three consecutive games was 2021.

- LA Tech made nine three-pointers on the night. The 'Dogs have now made at least nine triples in seven of their 11 games this season.

- The Bulldogs dished out 21 assists. LA Tech has recorded 20+ assists in four games this season.

- LA Tech reached double-digit steals (10) for the fourth time this season.

- Kaden Cooper scored a career-high 25 points on 10-of-15 shooting. He also tied for the team lead in rebounding with eight, marking the eighth time this season he has led the 'Dogs on the boards. He also recorded three steals, giving him multiple steals in seven games this season.

- Daniel Batcho registered his fourth 20+ scoring game of the season (10th of his Bulldog career) with 22 points, going 9-of-10 from the field. It marked the seventh time this season he has shot at least 80 percent from the field.

- Daniel Batcho recorded his fifth game this season and 19th of his Bulldog career with 3+ blocks. He had three, upping his Bulldog career total to 98.

- Sean Newman Jr. dished out a game-high 11 assists, the fifth time this season with at least 10 dimes (tied for the third most in a single season in program history). He now has 245 career assists as a Bulldog, 17th most in school history.

- AJ Bates came off the bench and scored a career-high 10 points.

- Amaree Abram pulled down eight rebounds, tying his career high (also had eight versus Eastern Kentucky in the Gulf Coast Showcase).

UP NEXT

LA Tech will host Grand Canyon as part of the CUSA/WAC Challenge on Monday, Dec. 16 inside the Thomas Assembly Center on Karl Malone Court. Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. CT and will be broadcast on ESPN+.