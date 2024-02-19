CUSA Baseball Weekly Round-Up - 2.19.2024
With the opening weekend of the 2024 season concluding, I will start my weekly CUSA Round-Up series where I will be giving a quick recap of how each team in the conference did the previous week.
Dallas Baptist (3-0)
Result: 3-0 Sweep of Southeast Missouri
Grade: B
Up Next: 2-1, Oklahoma
Conclusion: The Patriots ultimately won all three games but had to make late comebacks in the first two to defeat a team with a losing record from a year ago.
Liberty (3-0)
Record: 3-0, Sweep of Quinnipiac
Grade: B+
Up Next: #12 Duke
Conclusion: Liberty made quick work of a subpar opponent, and prepare for a big matchup versus the explosive Blue Devils on Wednesday.
Louisiana Tech (4-0)
Record: 4-0, Sweep of Northern Colorado
Grade: B
Up Next: 1-2 Kent State
Conclusion: Tech needed extra innings to beat an 11-win team from last year, but a well-rounded pitching staff helped the Bulldogs look better as the weekend progressed.
FIU (3-0)
Record: 3-0, Sweep of LIU
Grade: A-
Up Next: 2-1 Bethune-Cookman
Conclusion: The Panthers got behind a couple of times but were able to nearly score twenty points multiple times in their opening series.
Sam Houston (2-1)
Record: 2-1, Series Win versus Oklahoma State
Grade: A
Up Next: 0-3 Rice
Conclusion: The Bearkats earned an impressive opening series win over 2023 regional host Oklahoma State.
Jax State (2-1)
Record: 2-1, Series Win versus Memphis
Grade: B
Up Next: 3-0 Samford
Conclusion: Jax State won a hard-fought series over a decent Memphis squad, including an extra-innings in game one.
MTSU (2-1)
Record: 2-1, Series Win over Bowling Green
Grade B-
Next Up: #17 Alabama
Conclusion: Middle Tennessee was a middle-of-the-pack team in the conference a year ago, and project to be around the same place in 2024.
New Mexico State (2-1)
Record: 2-1, Series Continues versus SDSU on Monday Night
Grade: B-
Next Up: 0-3 McNeese State
Conclusion: The Aggies had a brutal campaign in 2023, but hope to improve drastically a year later, following a good start.
WKU (2-1)
Record: 2-1, Series Win over Bradley
Grade: C+
Next Up: 1-2 Lipscomb
Conclusion: Western Kentucky dropped their first game against an inferior Bradley team but bounced back to claim the series in three games.
---
