With the opening weekend of the 2024 season concluding, I will start my weekly CUSA Round-Up series where I will be giving a quick recap of how each team in the conference did the previous week.

Dallas Baptist (3-0)

Result: 3-0 Sweep of Southeast Missouri

Grade: B

Up Next: 2-1, Oklahoma

Conclusion: The Patriots ultimately won all three games but had to make late comebacks in the first two to defeat a team with a losing record from a year ago.

Liberty (3-0)

Record: 3-0, Sweep of Quinnipiac

Grade: B+

Up Next: #12 Duke

Conclusion: Liberty made quick work of a subpar opponent, and prepare for a big matchup versus the explosive Blue Devils on Wednesday.

Louisiana Tech (4-0)

Record: 4-0, Sweep of Northern Colorado

Grade: B

Up Next: 1-2 Kent State

Conclusion: Tech needed extra innings to beat an 11-win team from last year, but a well-rounded pitching staff helped the Bulldogs look better as the weekend progressed.

FIU (3-0)

Record: 3-0, Sweep of LIU

Grade: A-

Up Next: 2-1 Bethune-Cookman

Conclusion: The Panthers got behind a couple of times but were able to nearly score twenty points multiple times in their opening series.

Sam Houston (2-1)

Record: 2-1, Series Win versus Oklahoma State

Grade: A

Up Next: 0-3 Rice

Conclusion: The Bearkats earned an impressive opening series win over 2023 regional host Oklahoma State.

Jax State (2-1)

Record: 2-1, Series Win versus Memphis

Grade: B

Up Next: 3-0 Samford

Conclusion: Jax State won a hard-fought series over a decent Memphis squad, including an extra-innings in game one.

MTSU (2-1)

Record: 2-1, Series Win over Bowling Green

Grade B-

Next Up: #17 Alabama

Conclusion: Middle Tennessee was a middle-of-the-pack team in the conference a year ago, and project to be around the same place in 2024.

New Mexico State (2-1)

Record: 2-1, Series Continues versus SDSU on Monday Night

Grade: B-

Next Up: 0-3 McNeese State

Conclusion: The Aggies had a brutal campaign in 2023, but hope to improve drastically a year later, following a good start.

WKU (2-1)

Record: 2-1, Series Win over Bradley

Grade: C+

Next Up: 1-2 Lipscomb

Conclusion: Western Kentucky dropped their first game against an inferior Bradley team but bounced back to claim the series in three games.

---

Join the discussion on the Tech Drive for only $9.95 a month. We are your #1 source for Diamond Dogs baseball throughout the 2024 season.

Follow us on Twitter: @BCarlisle37, @calebwardell32, @BleedTechBlue