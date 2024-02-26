With the second weekend of the 2024 season concluding, I will continue my weekly CUSA Round-Up series where I will be giving a quick recap of how each team in the conference did the previous week.

No. 25 Dallas Baptist (7-0)

Last Week’s Record: 4-0; Win over Oklahoma, Series Sweep vs Central Michigan

Up Next: Oklahoma State, (Frisco Baseball Classic): Arizona, No. 20 Indiana, No. 16 Alabama

Conclusion: The Patriots were much more impressive this past week, scoring 51 total runs across four games and beating a good Oklahoma team. DBU has a massive week ahead versus multiple ranked teams in Frisco.

Liberty (4-3)

Last Week’s Result Record: 1-3; Loss @ No. 12 Duke, 1-2 Series Loss vs Hofstra

Up Next: @ UNCW, Series @ No. 22 Coastal Carolina

Conclusion: The Flames competed versus a red-hot Blue Devils squad before disappointing in a series loss versus Hofstra at home. Liberty has a pivotal week ahead with four road games, including a prove-it series at Coastal.

Louisiana Tech (7-0)

Last Week’s Record: 3-0; Sweep of Kent State

Up Next: @ McNeese State, (Battle at the Ballpark): Army, Creighton, Air Force

Conclusion: Louisiana Tech was another CUSA team that looked drastically better in the second week of the season, sweeping the preseason MAC favorite with ease. The return of Cole McConnell ignited a fire in the offense, and the Bulldogs will have a chance to earn a few quality wins this weekend in Sugar Land.

FIU (5-3)

Last Week’s Record: 2-5; Loss @ Bethune-Cookman, 2-2 Series Split vs Notre Dame

Up Next: Series vs Seton Hall

Conclusion: The Panthers had an up-and-down week, losing to Bethune-Cookman but impressively splitting the series versus Notre Dame. FIU will stay home this weekend for a four-game series versus Seton Hall.

Sam Houston (5-2)

Last Week’s Record: 3-1; Loss @ Rice, Series Sweep vs Dartmouth

Up Next: Houston Christian, UT Arlington, Series vs St. John’s

Conclusion: Sam Houston lost convincingly to Rice in the midweek, but bounced back to handily sweep Dartmouth this past weekend. The Bearkats have a solid mixture of opponents this weekend to build upon their impressive early-season resume.

Jax State (3-4)

Last Week’s Record: 1-3; Loss @ Samford, 1-2 Series Loss @ South Alabama

Up Next: Kennesaw State, Series vs Kent State

Conclusion: The Gamecocks endured a tough second week, including a brutal 1-11 loss to South Alabama on Sunday. Jax State faces a good Kennesaw State team on Tuesday before taking on Kent State this weekend.

MTSU (3-4)

Last Week’s Record: 1-3; Loss @ No. 16 Alabama, 1-2 Series Loss vs Miami (OH)

Next Up: Lipscomb, Series @ UT Martin

Conclusion: Middle Tennessee has a great opportunity to get back in the winning column this week with a four-game slate of manageable games after a disappointing series loss.

New Mexico State (2-5)

Last Week’s Record: 0-4; Loss vs South Dakota State, 0-3 Series Loss @ McNeese State

Next Up: @ McNeese State, Series vs Northern Colorado

Conclusion: The Aggies suffered three one-run losses this past week and look to salvage the series at McNeese on Monday night before playing four games versus Northern Colorado this weekend.

WKU (6-2)

Last Week’s Record: 4-1; Win @ Lipscomb, 3-1 Series Win vs Purdue Fort Wayne

Next Up: @ Kentucky, Series vs West Virginia

Conclusion: Western Kentucky will need to sweep series like they had the previous weekend to remain relevant at the top of CUSA. The Hilltoppers have the opportunity to prove themselves this week with a midweek game at Kentucky and a four-game series vs West Virginia

---

Join the discussion on the Tech Drive for only $9.95 a month. We are your #1 source for Diamond Dogs baseball throughout the 2024 season.

Follow us on Twitter: @BCarlisle37, @calebwardell32, @BleedTechBlue