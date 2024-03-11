With the fourth weekend of the 2024 season concluding, I will continue my weekly CUSA Round-Up series where I will be giving a quick recap of how each team in the conference did the previous week.

No. 19 Dallas Baptist (13-2)

Last Week’s Record: 3-1; Win @ Baylor, 2-1 Series Win vs San Diego

Up Next: vs #12 TCU, Series vs Texas A&M Corpus Christi

Conclusion: The Patriots suffered just their second loss of the season week but were still able to pick up a midweek victory in Waco while taking home a series against a solid San Diego team. DBU hosts a huge midweek contest versus TCU before hosting the Islanders on the weekend.

Liberty (5-10)

Last Week’s Result Record: 0-4; Loss @ Charleston, Swept @ #11 East Carolina

Up Next: vs UNC Ashville, Series vs Canisius

Conclusion: The Flames have now lost their last 7 games after being swept again this past weekend by another Carolina foe. Liberty was expected to compete for a regional this year, but it will be a long, uphill battle for the Flames going forward.

Louisiana Tech (13-3)

Last Week’s Record: 2-3; 1-1 Midweek Series Split vs Xavier, 1-2 Series Loss vs Southern Miss

Up Next: @ Northwestern State, vs ULL, Series vs Northwestern State

Conclusion: Simply put, the Bulldogs were brought down to earth this week, suffering their first three losses of the season at the Love Shack. There is a long season ahead for improvement, however, and Tech has a very workable schedule this week to get back in the win column.

FIU (9-7)

Last Week’s Record: 2-2; Win vs Seton Hall to Split Series, Win vs Bethune-Cookman, 1-2 Series Loss @/vs FAU

Up Next: vs Florida Golf Coast, Series vs Middle Tennessee

Conclusion: The Panthers were enjoying a productive week going into Sunday’s rubber match with FAU, before being slaughtered 24-2 in Boca Raton. Despite the brutal loss, FIU has surpassed expectations so far this season and welcomes MTSU in Miami to begin conference play on Friday.

Sam Houston (11-5)

Last Week’s Record: 3-1; Loss @ Houston, Series Sweep @ Texas State

Up Next: @ #4 Texas A&M, Series @ New Mexico State

Conclusion: Sam Houston bounced back in a big way this week with a close loss at Houston and an extremely impressive sweep of the Texas State Bobcats in San Marcos. The Bearkats have a shot at knocking off the undefeated Aggies on Tuesday before opening conference play with the Aggies from New Mexico State.

Jax State (6-8)

Last Week’s Record: 2-1; Series Win vs Iowa

Up Next: @ Alabama State, vs UAB, Series @ Southern Illinois

Conclusion: Jacksonville State had a nice week, defeating the Iowa Hawkeyes in a series after having their midweek game @ Alabama postponed. With a lighter slate this week, the Gamecocks have a golden opportunity to climb the standings.

MTSU (8-7)

Last Week’s Record: 3-1; Win @ Southeast Missouri, 2-1 Series Win vs St. Bonaventure

Next Up: vs Southern Indiana, Series @ FIU

Conclusion: Middle Tennessee picked up a solid midweek win on the road before taking two of three versus St. Bonaventure. The Blue Raiders’ weekend series coming up should be a great chance to measure where they are at in mid-March.

New Mexico State (9-6)

Last Week’s Record: 4-0; Win vs Northern Colorado to Clinch 4-game Sweep, Series Sweep vs Prairie View A&M

Next Up: Midweek Series @ #24 Texas Tech, Series vs Sam Houston

Conclusion: The Aggies faced below-average competition this past week, but to their credit, they took care of business and won all four games. Sledding gets much tougher this week, playing twice in Lubbock versus ranked Texas Tech, and facing Sam Houston this weekend at home.

WKU (11-6)

Last Week’s Record: 3-1; 4-game Series Win vs Milwaukee

Next Up: @ Austin Peay, Series @ Southeast Missouri

Conclusion: Western Kentucky had their midweek game canceled before taking three of four games against Milwaukee. The competition improves considerably this week, but the Hilltoppers have a chance to gain some momentum before CUSA play begins.

---

