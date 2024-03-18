With the fifth weekend of the 2024 season concluding, I will continue my weekly CUSA Round-Up series where I will be giving a quick recap of how each team in the conference did the previous week.

No. 19 Dallas Baptist (16-3)

Last Week’s Record: 3-1; Loss vs #12 TCU, Series Sweep vs Texas A&M Corpus Christi

Up Next: @ Oklahoma, Series @ Sam Houston

Conclusion: Dallas Baptist dropped their midweek game versus the Horned Frogs before bouncing back with a sweep at home. The Patriots open conference play this week in a huge series in Huntsville versus Sam Houston.

Liberty (8-11)

Last Week’s Result Record: 3-1; Win vs UNC Asheville, 2-1 Series Win vs Canisius

Up Next: vs VCU, Series @ Middle Tennessee

Conclusion: Liberty had a much better week; albeit versus lesser competition. The Flames won their final two games versus Canisius to take the series and open conference play this week versus Middle.

Louisiana Tech (16-5)

Last Week’s Record: 3-2; Loss @ Northwestern State, Loss vs ULL, Series Sweep vs Northwestern State

Up Next: @ #2 LSU, @ Nicholls State, vs Jax State

Conclusion: The Bulldogs’ unconventional scheduling style continues to produce mixed results, but Tech was able to bounce back on the weekend with a much-needed sweep of the Demons in Ruston. After games in Baton Rouge and Thibodaux, Tech returns home to open CUSA play with a series they should win.

FIU (11-9)

Last Week’s Record: 2-2; Loss vs Florida Gulf Coast, 2-1 Series Win vs Middle Tennessee

Up Next: @ Miami, Series @ Western Kentucky

Conclusion: The Panthers won their first conference series of 2024 versus Middle Tennessee after dropping the first game of the series. FIU faces a hot Miami team on Tuesday before traveling to Bowling Green, looking for their second conference series win.

Sam Houston (13-7)

Last Week’s Record: 2-2; Loss @ #4 Texas A&M, 2-1 Series Win vs New Mexico State

Up Next: vs Baylor, vs Northwestern State, Series vs #19 DBU

Conclusion: Sam Houston nearly took down the undefeated Texas A&M Aggies on Tuesday and was able to clinch a series win over New Mexico State on Saturday. The Bearkats have a big five-game stretch this week that ends with a showdown versus the Patriots.

Jax State (9-10)

Last Week’s Record: 3-2; Win @ Alabama State, Win vs UAB, 1-2 Series Loss @ Southern Illinois

Up Next: vs Samford, @ Louisiana Tech

Conclusion: Jacksonville State started the week well with two-midweek wins, but were crushed 15-1 on Sunday to lose the series at Southern Illinois. This coming week will show how prepared the Gamecocks will be entering CUSA play.

MTSU (9-10)

Last Week’s Record: 1-3; Loss vs Southern Indiana, 1-2 Series Loss @ FIU

Next Up: Series vs Liberty

Conclusion: Middle Tennessee endured a tough week, losing in the midweek before losing handily their last two games in Miami. Their matchup with Liberty this next week will be crucial for two teams fighting to escape the bottom tier of the conference.

New Mexico State (10-10)

Last Week’s Record: 1-4; Midweek Series Loss vs #24 Texas Tech, 1-2 Series Loss vs Sam Houston

Next Up: @ New Mexico, Series @ Nebraska

Conclusion: The Aggies competed fine in the midweek, but were defeated in 8 innings twice against Sam Houston, before salvaging the series on Sunday. After a rivalry game on Tuesday, New Mexico State will travel north to face a good Nebraska squad.

WKU (14-7)

Last Week’s Record: 3-1; Win @ Austin Peay, 2-1 Series Win @ Southeast Missouri

Next Up: vs Southern Indiana, Series vs FIU

Conclusion: Western Kentucky put together a solid week, winning at Austin Peay and nearly sweeping SEMO. The Hilltoppers will return home this week and have a shot to emerge as a tea that competes in the top third of the conference.

