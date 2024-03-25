With the sixth weekend of the 2024 season concluding, I will continue my weekly CUSA Round-Up series where I will be giving a quick recap of how each team in the conference did the previous week.

No. 10 Dallas Baptist (19-4) (2-1)

Last Week’s Record: 3-1; Win @ #17 Oklahoma, 2-1 Series Win @ Sam Houston

Up Next: @ UT Arlington, Series vs New Mexico State

Conclusion: Dallas Baptist enjoyed a nice climb in the rankings this week after an impressive shutout win at Oklahoma and a series win against a Top 3 team in the conference on the road. Anything other than a 4-0 record against the slate this week will be disappointing for the Patriots.

Liberty (10-13) (2-1)

Last Week’s Result Record: 2-2; Loss vs VCU, 2-1 Series Win @ MTSU

Up Next: vs #12 Wake Forest, Series vs Sam Houston

Conclusion: Liberty had an extremely unpredictable week, losing the midweek versus VCU and getting dominated by MTSU before putting up 24 runs to clinch the series on Sunday. This week’s slate is a gauntlet, and the errors will have to diminish if the Flames want a chance to escape with a couple of wins.

Louisiana Tech (20-6) (3-0)

Last Week’s Record: 4-1; Loss @ #5 LSU, Win @ Nicholls, Sweep vs Jax State

Up Next: vs ULM, Series @ FIU

Conclusion: The Bulldogs have put together weekend sweeps for two consecutive weeks and split their midweek games against the defending champs and a solid Nicholls squad. Tech will look to avenge their subpar outings against ULM from a season ago and earn their second CUSA series win in Miami this weekend.

FIU (13-11) (4-2)

Last Week’s Record: 2-2; Loss @ Miami, 2-1 Series Win @ Western Kentucky

Up Next: vs Miami, Series vs Louisiana Tech

Conclusion: FIU has been the biggest positive surprise team in CUSA this season. After blowing a late lead to Miami the Panthers bounced back with a series win versus the Hilltoppers and will aim to do the same this weekend at home versus the Bulldogs.

Sam Houston (16-9) (3-3)

Last Week’s Record: 3-2; Win vs Baylor, Win vs Northwestern State, 1-2 Series Loss vs #15 DBU

Up Next: vs Rice, Series @ Liberty

Conclusion: Sam Houston crushed Baylor and comfortably won over NSU before ultimately falling to a better team at home this weekend. The Bearkats project to be one of the top contenders in CUSA and have a good shot to take home their second conference series in Lynchburg.

Jax State (9-14) (0-3)

Last Week’s Record: 0-4; Loss vs Samford, Swept @ Louisiana Tech

Up Next: @ Auburn, Series vs Western Kentucky

Conclusion: Jacksonville State suffered a devastating week, not winning a game and losing an uncompetitive sweep in Ruston. While Auburn is a tough midweek opponent, the Gamecocks home series against Western Kentucky has a high possibility of coming down to a rubber match.

MTSU (10-12) (2-4)

Last Week’s Record: 1-2; Series Loss vs Liberty

Next Up: @ Indiana, Series vs Binghamton

Conclusion: Middle Tennessee just played on the weekend and looked primed to win the series before getting smoked on Sunday. The Blue Raiders face a manageable slate this week and should earn an out-of-conference series win before getting back into the fold.

New Mexico State (10-13) (1-2)

Last Week’s Record: 0-3; Loss @ New Mexico, 0-2 Series Loss at Nebraska

Next Up: @ Arizona, Series @ #10 DBU

Conclusion: The Aggies were handled by the rivals before falling in the first two games at Nebraska before the final game was canceled. This week, the competition is even stouter as the Aggies look to stay afloat.

WKU (16-9) (1-2)

Last Week’s Record: 2-2; Win vs Southern Indiana, Series Loss vs FIU

Next Up: @ Murray State, Series @ Jax State

Conclusion: Western Kentucky’s record was padded with a soft out-of-conference schedule, and their first outing in conference play helped prove that. The Hilltoppers do have a fair chance to earn their first CUSA series win in Jacksonville.

Join the discussion on the Tech Drive for only $9.95 a month. We are your #1 source for Diamond Dogs baseball throughout the 2024 season.

Follow us on Twitter: @BCarlisle37, @calebwardell32, @BleedTechBlue