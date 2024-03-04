With the third weekend of the 2024 season concluding, I will continue my weekly CUSA Round-Up series where I will be giving a quick recap of how each team in the conference did the previous week.

No. 20 Dallas Baptist (10-1)

Last Week’s Record: 3-1; Win vs Oklahoma State, Win vs Arizona, Loss vs #19 Indiana, Win vs #15 Alabama (Frisco Classic)

Up Next: @ Baylor, Series vs San Diego

Conclusion: DBU solidified itself within the Top 25 this week with a trio of impressive wins and strong performances across the board. The Patriots travel to Waco before returning home for an intriguing series against San Diego.

Liberty (5-6)

Last Week’s Result Record: 1-3; Win @ UNCW, Swept @ #22 Coastal Carolina

Up Next: @ Charleston, Series vs #11 East Carolina

Conclusion: The Flames earned a nice win at UNCW before being mostly uncompetitive last week in Conway. Things won’t get any easier for Liberty this week, as they are on the road in the midweek again before playing a stellar East Carolina squad.

Louisiana Tech (11-0)

Last Week’s Record: 4-0; Win @ McNeese, Win vs Army, Win vs Creighton, Win vs Air Force (Battle at the Ballpark)

Up Next: vs Xavier (2x), Series vs Southern Miss

Conclusion: Louisiana Tech continues its scorching hot start in 2024 after outscoring opponents 24-5 in the Battle at the Ballpark. The Bulldogs can make a bigger statement this week by taking care of business versus Xavier and taking down rival Southern Miss this weekend.

FIU (6-5)

Last Week’s Record: Trailing Series 1-2 vs Seton Hall

Up Next: Series vs Bethune-Cookman, Series @/vs FAU

Conclusion: The Panthers look to even up the series with Seton Hall on Monday night before attempting to avenge their loss to Bethune-Cookman on Tuesday. This weekend, FIU will play two games at FAU, and one game at home versus FAU in a south Florida showdown.

Sam Houston (8-4)

Last Week’s Record: 3-2; Win vs Houston Christian, Win vs UT Arlington, 2-1 Series Loss vs St. John’s

Up Next: @ Houston, Series @ Texas State

Conclusion: Sam Houston is coming off a mediocre week after coming off a great start to the season. The Bearkats project to compete in the top half of CUSA, but will endure a tall task this week, traveling to face a good Houston team and a solid Texas State program.

Jax State (4-7)

Last Week’s Record: 1-3; Loss vs Kennesaw State, Series Loss vs Kent State

Up Next: @ #15 Alabama, Series vs Iowa

Conclusion: Jacksonville State, one of the other conference newcomers, is having a tougher time in its inaugural CUSA season. The Gamecocks limped to a 1-3 record last week and a ranked Crimson Tide squad before facing Power 5 Iowa in a weekend series.

MTSU (5-6)

Last Week’s Record: 2-2; Loss vs Lipscomb, 2-1 Series Win @ UT Martin

Next Up: @ Southeast Missouri, Series vs St. Bonaventure

Conclusion: Middle Tennessee had a brutal start to the week, losing to Lipscomb and being run-ruled in the series opener at UT Martin. To their credit, the Blue Raiders rallied to win the series and have a good chance to build on their momentum this week.

New Mexico State (5-6)

Last Week’s Record: 3-1; Loss @ McNeese State, Leading Series 3-0 vs Northern Colorado

Next Up: vs Northern Colorado, Series vs Prairie View A&M

Conclusion: The Aggies lost last Monday to McNeese, closing out that four-game series without a win, but took advantage versus vulnerable Northern Colorado this past weekend. New Mexico State aims to sweep the series before hosting Prairie View this upcoming weekend.

WKU (8-5)

Last Week’s Record: 2-3; Loss @ Kentucky, 2-2 Series Tie vs West Virginia

Next Up: @ Bellarmine, vs Milwaukee

Conclusion: Western Kentucky lost their first three games of the week but were able to salvage the week and the series versus the Mountaineers by winning the final two games. The Hilltoppers face a soft out-of-conference slate this week before closing in on conference play.

---

