With the ninth weekend of the 2024 season concluding, I will continue my weekly CUSA Round-Up series where I will be giving a quick recap of how each team in the conference did the previous week. This week will shuffle up the standings with the matchups of #1 Liberty @ #4 Western Kentucky and #2 Dallas Baptist vs #3 Louisiana Tech.

Liberty (17-18) (9-3)

Last Week’s Result Record: 2-2; Loss @ #16 Virginia Tech, 2-1 Series Win vs Jax State

Up Next: @ VCU, Series @ Western Kentucky

Conclusion: Liberty missed another opportunity to defeat a ranked opponent during the midweek but held their lead in first place with a series win over the Gamecocks. The Flames' first-place status will be greatly tested this weekend when they travel to Bowling Green to battle Western Kentucky.

No. 25 Dallas Baptist (26-8) (6-3)

Last Week’s Record: 1-2; 1-2 Series Loss @ Air Force

Up Next: @ #15 Oklahoma State, Series vs LA Tech

Conclusion: The Patriots started the season red-hot but have since gone ice-cold over the last two weekends. This would be an excellent week for DBU to bounce back versus the ranked OSU Cowboys and with the conference’s third-place Bulldogs coming to town.

Louisiana Tech (26-12) (6-3)

Last Week’s Record: 1-3; Win @ #19 UL-Lafayette, Swept @ Arizona

Up Next: @ ULM, Series @ #25 DBU

Conclusion: The Bulldogs ended the Cajuns’ nation-leading winning streak on Tuesday but struggled mightily in Arizona over the weekend. Louisiana Tech will look to get revenge against DBU on the road after finishing 2023 with a 1-5 record versus the Patriots.

Western Kentucky (25-12) (8-4)

Last Week’s Record: 4-1; Win vs Louisville, Win vs Bellarmine, 2-1 Series Win @ Sam Houston

Up Next: @ Southern Indiana, Series vs Liberty

Conclusion: Western Kentucky rattled off another extremely impressive week with a trio of high-quality wins. The Hilltoppers look to keep up the momentum with an opportunity to take down the conference leader Liberty at home this weekend.

FIU (19-17) (7-5)

Last Week’s Record: 3-2; 2-0 Series Win @ FGCU (DH), 1-2 Series Loss vs Wofford

Up Next: vs FAU, Series @ New Mexico State

Conclusion: FIU was another CUSA team that dropped an out-of-conference series this weekend. The Panthers jump into this week with a matchup with in-state rival FAU before traveling out to New Mexico in a good confidence-building series versus the Aggies.

Sam Houston (21-15) (4-8)

Last Week’s Record: 2-2; Win vs Houston, 1-2 Series Loss vs WKU

Up Next: @ McNeese, Series vs MTSU

Conclusion: Entering conference play, Sam Houston was widely expected to compete for a top seed in CUSA, but that has simply not been the case by a long shot. The Bearkats dropped yet another series at home this weekend, falling to 4-8 versus Conference USA teams this season.

New Mexico State (15-19) (4-8)

Last Week’s Record: 3-1; Win vs New Mexico, 2-1 Series Win @ MTSU

Next Up: Midweek Series @ Tarleton State, Series vs FIU

Conclusion: New Mexico State enjoyed a good week, avenging an early loss versus rival New Mexico and moving up a spot in the conference standings with a series win at MTSU. The Aggies play two games in Texas during the midweek before returning home, looking to upset FIU.

MTSU (12-22) (4-8)

Last Week’s Record: 1-3; Loss @ #6 Vanderbilt, 1-2 Series Loss vs NMSU

Next Up: vs Austin Peay, vs Tennessee Tech, Series @ Sam Houston

Conclusion: Middle Tennessee’s freefall has continued with another 1-3 week for the Blue Raiders. MTSU plays five games this week, trying to win at least one game in Huntsville to escape the possibility of falling into last place in the near future.

Jax State (12-23) (3-9)

Last Week’s Record: 1-3; Loss vs Georgia State, 1-2 Series Loss @ Liberty

Next Up: vs Alabama State, @ Troy

Conclusion: Jax State earned their 3rd conference win of the season this weekend and forced a rubber match on Sunday at Liberty. The Gamecocks play two midweek games and have the weekend off before getting back into CUSA play next weekend.

