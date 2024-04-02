With the seventh weekend of the 2024 season concluding, I will continue my weekly CUSA Round-Up series where I will be giving a quick recap of how each team in the conference did the previous week.

No. 8 Dallas Baptist (23-4) (5-1)

Last Week’s Record: 4-0; Win @ UT Arlington, Series Sweep vs New Mexico State

Up Next: vs Tarleton State, Series @ Western Kentucky

Conclusion: Dallas Baptist was served with possibly their lightest slate of the season this previous week and took care of business with 4 wins including run-ruling the Aggies twice. The Patriots have been hot up to the mid-way point of the season and have shown no signs of slowing down.

Liberty (13-14) (5-1)

Last Week’s Result Record: 3-1; Loss vs #12 Wake Forest, Series Sweep vs Sam Houston

Up Next: vs #9 Duke, Series @ New Mexico State

Conclusion: Liberty easily had the most impressive week of any CUSA team, losing by one run to Wake and making a statement on the weekend by sweeping Sam Houston. The Flames stumbled early in 2024 but have looked much improved in conference play and have a great shot and staying in the race for the top this weekend.

Louisiana Tech (22-8) (4-2)

Last Week’s Record: 2-2; Win vs UL Monroe, 1-2 Series Loss @ FIU

Up Next: vs Little Rock, Series vs Middle Tennessee

Conclusion: The Bulldogs lost a tough series down in Miami this past weekend and the offense has taken a step back after the injury to Dalton Davis. Louisiana Tech needs to sweep a Blue Raiders squad that is reeling to continue to stay up to pace.

Western Kentucky (19-10) (4-2)

Last Week’s Record: 3-1; Loss @ Murray State, Series Sweep @ Jax State

Up Next: @ #7 Vanderbilt, Series vs #8 Dallas Baptist

Conclusion: Western Kentucky got torched by Murray State in the midweek but bounced back by sweeping the Gamecocks in Jacksonville. The Hilltoppers face a gauntlet this week and will look to escape with at least one win.

FIU (15-13) (6-3)

Last Week’s Record: 2-2; Loss vs Miami (FL), 2-1 Series Win vs LA Tech

Up Next: @ Florida Gulf Coast, Series @ Jax State

Conclusion: FIU has been one of the most improved CUSA from last season, and proved it with a big-time series win over LA Tech. The Panthers face a lighter slate this week, including a series at CUSA’s last-place team.

Sam Houston (17-12) (3-6)

Last Week’s Record: 1-3; Win vs Rice; Swept @ Liberty

Up Next: @ Lamar, Series @ New Mexico

Conclusion: Sam Houston had high expectations after some impressive wins before conference play but has been disappointed ever since. Being 5 games back of first place will be a difficult hole to climb out of, but the Bearkats have a chance to regroup with a week of non-conference games.

MTSU (10-16) (2-4)

Last Week’s Record: 0-4; Loss @ Indiana, Swept vs Binghamton

Next Up: @ Tennessee Tech, Series @ LA Tech

Conclusion: Middle Tennessee got obliterated this past week, losing all 4 games including twice by 9 or more runs. Until further notice, the Blue Raiders are a bottom-3 team in the conference with New Mexico State and Jax State.

New Mexico State (11-16) (1-5)

Last Week’s Record: 1-3; Win @ Arizona, Swept @ #10 Dallas Baptist

Next Up: Series vs Liberty

Conclusion: The Aggies held on to win a quality midweek game at Arizona before being blown out of the water in Dallas on the weekend. New Mexico State has the midweek off, getting extra time to prepare for a series against the red-hot Flames.

Jax State (9-18) (0-6)

Last Week’s Record: 0-4; Loss @ Auburn, Swept vs Western Kentucky

Next Up: vs Troy, Series vs FIU

Conclusion: Jax State has had the toughest time getting acclimated to CUSA of the four new teams in the conference. The Gamecocks will aim to earn their first conference win this weekend at home versus FIU.

