With the tenth weekend of the 2024 season concluding, I will continue my weekly CUSA Round-Up series where I will be giving a quick recap of how each team in the conference did the previous week.

Western Kentucky (29-12) (11-4)

Last Week’s Record: 4-0; Win @ Southern Indiana, Sweep vs Liberty

Up Next: @ Louisville, Series @ MTSU

Conclusion: Western Kentucky continues to stun opponents in 2024, as the Hilltoppers have now taken the top spot in the conference after a sweep versus the previous conference leader, Liberty. The Hilltoppers face a four-game road slate this week with a great opportunity to sweep rival MTSU.

Louisiana Tech (29-13) (8-4)

Last Week’s Record: 3-1; Win @ UL Monroe, 2-1 Series Win @ #25 DBU

Up Next: vs Nicholls, Series vs Sam Houston

Conclusion: What a bounce-back weekend for the Bulldogs. After being swept at Arizona, LA Tech played arguably their best series of the season in a critical series at DBU. Returning home, another big series at home versus the Bearkats serves as a golden opportunity for Tech to climb the CUSA standings.

FIU (23-17) (10-5)

Last Week’s Record: 4-0; Win vs FAU, Sweep @ NMSU

Up Next: Series vs DBU

Conclusion: FIU had an excellent week, shutting out in-state rival FAU and sweeping NMSU on the road while putting up a staggering 49 runs through three games. The Panthers are off in the midweek before welcoming the reeling Patriots into Miami for an important series for CUSA Tournament seeding.

Liberty (17-22) (9-6)

Last Week’s Result Record: 0-4; Loss @ VCU, Swept @ WKU

Up Next: @ #14 Virginia, Series @ Samford

Conclusion: I mentioned last week how the weekend results would shake up the standings tremendously, and Liberty experienced the worst end of the shakeup. The Flames went from 1st to 4th after being swept by the red-hot Hilltoppers. Liberty finishes its weekend non-conference slate this weekend before jumping back into conference competition.

Dallas Baptist (28-10) (7-5)

Last Week’s Record: 2-2; Win @ #14 Oklahoma State, 1-2 Series Loss vs LA Tech

Up Next: @ TCU, Series @ FIU

Conclusion: Who could have known the Patriots would be a Top 10 team going into April before falling into 5th place in Conference USA? After losing three straight weekend series, DBU has a must-win series ahead in Miami against the surprising FIU Panthers.

Sam Houston (24-16) (7-8)

Last Week’s Record: 3-1; Loss @ McNeese, Sweep vs MTSU

Up Next: @ Baylor, Series @ LA Tech

Conclusion: Sam Houston continues to creep back into the top half of the CUSA race after sweeping the struggling Blue Raiders at home. The Bearkats travel to Ruston this week for what should be a highly competitive series against the emerging Bulldogs.

New Mexico State (17-22) (4-11)

Last Week’s Record: 2-3; Midweek Series Sweep vs Tarleton, Swept vs FIU

Next Up: vs #16 Arizona, Series @ Jax State

Conclusion: New Mexico State took care of Tarleton twice during the midweek but had its pitching staff completely unravel against FIU this past weekend. The Aggies face a ranked Arizona squad before aiming to get back in the win column against CUSA’s last-place Gamecocks.

MTSU (13-26) (4-11)

Last Week’s Record: 1-4; Win vs Austin Peay, Loss vs Tennessee Tech, Swept @ Sam Houston

Next Up: @ Austin Peay, Series vs WKU

Conclusion: Middle Tennessee had a solid 2023 season that saw the Blue Raiders coming up one game short of advancing to the CUSA Tournament Championship. 2024 has not been nearly as kind to MTSU, as the Blue Raiders are on the brink of falling into last place.

Jax State (14-23) (3-9)

Last Week’s Record: 2-0; Win vs Alabama State, Win @ Troy

Next Up: @ UAB, Series vs NMSU

Conclusion: Jax State played won both of its midweek games this week, including a nice win at in-state foe Troy. The Gamecocks resume conference play at home this weekend, looking to finish the year out of the last place spot in the rankings.

