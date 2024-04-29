With the eleventh weekend of the 2024 season concluding, I will continue my weekly CUSA Round-Up series, where I will be giving a quick recap of how each team in the conference did the previous week.

Louisiana Tech (33-13) (11-4)

Last Week’s Record: 3-1; Win vs Nicholls, Series Sweep vs Sam Houston

Up Next: @ ULM, Series @ New Mexico State

Conclusion: There is a new number-one team in Conference USA this week, and that team is none other than the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs. Tech put together another weekend packed with stellar pitching performances, capped off by a walk-off versus the Bearkats on Sunday. Looking to stay in the hunt for an at-large regional spot, the Bulldogs look to avoid the trap in Las Cruces.

Western Kentucky (31-14) (13-5)

Last Week’s Record: 2-2; Loss @ Louisville, 2-1 Series Win @ MTSU

Up Next: @ Louisville, Series @ UNC Asheville

Conclusion: Western Kentucky fell from the top spot in the conference due to rival MTSU putting up 16 runs against the Hilltoppers in game one of the series. WKU was able to weather the storm and claw away with two competitive wins to stay in the race for the first seed. The Hilltoppers take a break from conference play this week before a huge series next weekend.

Dallas Baptist (31-11) (10-5)

Last Week’s Record: 3-1; Loss @ TCU, Series Sweep @ FIU

Up Next: vs Stephen F. Austin, Series vs Jax State

Conclusion: DBU enjoyed a much-needed bounce-back week at a time when they desperately needed a spark. The Patriots limited an FIU team that scored 49 runs versus New Mexico State to just 5 runs this past weekend. Dallas Baptist aims to climb the conference standings and take advantage of a remarkably light slate this week.

Liberty (18-25) (9-6)

Last Week’s Result Record: 1-3; Loss @ #14 Virginia, 1-2 Series Loss @ Samford

Up Next: vs Campbell, Series vs FIU

Conclusion: Liberty continues to trend in the wrong direction after getting handled by another ranked team in the midweek and dropping the final two games in the Samford series. This upcoming series at home against FIU will go a long way in determining conference tournament seeding, as the squads are neck-and-neck in the standings,

FIU (23-20) (10-8)

Last Week’s Record: 0-3; Swept vs DBU

Up Next: @ Florida Gulf Coast, Series @ Liberty

Conclusion: FIU’s offense was reeled back in a major way this week, and the Panthers fell from 3rd to 5th in the standings as a result. As mentioned previously, the series at Liberty this weekend is crucial for both team’s spots in Ruston’s Conference USA Tournament.

Sam Houston (24-20) (7-11)

Last Week’s Record: 0-4; Loss @ Baylor, Swept @ LA Tech

Up Next: @ Texas, Series vs Tarleton

Conclusion: Sam Houston’s error-filled weekend at Louisiana Tech led to multiple back-breaking losses for the Bearkats. Needing to get their minds right, Sam Houston plays their final non-conference series of the season against a subpar Tarleton Team.

New Mexico State (20-23) (7-11)

Last Week’s Record: 3-1; Loss vs #16 Arizona, Series Sweep @ Jax State

Next Up: vs New Mexico, Series vs LA Tech

Conclusion: After getting swept at home last weekend, it was the Aggies' turn to sweep an opponent on the road. New Mexico State dominated last-place Jax State, putting up 22 runs in the series finale.

MTSU (14-29) (5-13)

Last Week’s Record: 1-3; Loss @ Austin Peay, 1-2 Series Loss vs WKU

Next Up: vs North Alabama, Series @ Binghamton

Conclusion: Middle Tennessee showed hope after shocking rival Western Kentucky in game one but dropped the final two games in the competitive series. The Blue Raiders face an out-of-conference slate this week, looking to boost their overall record.

Jax State (14-27) (3-12)

Last Week’s Record: 0-4; Loss @ UAB, Swept vs NMSU

Next Up: @ Georgia State, Series @ DBU

Conclusion: Jax State resumed play on the weekend this past week and did not produce good results. The Gamecocks were swept again and face an even harder week of competition this week with four road games, including a trip to Texas.

