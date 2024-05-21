Louisiana Tech (41-15) will square-off with Middle Tennessee (20-34) in the first round of the Conference USA Tournament on Wednesday afternoon.

Dates/Times | Wednesday 4 PM

Location | J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park in Ruston, LA

TV/Stream | ESPN+

Radio | SportsTalk 97.7 FM/LA Tech Athletics App

Louisiana Tech HC | Lane Burroughs (274-157 in 8th season at LA Tech)

Middle Tennessee HC | Jerry Meyers (47-63 in 2nd season at Middle Tennessee)

Pitching Probables | LA Tech RHP Reed Smith (6-3, 5.51) vs Middle Tennessee TBA

Scouting the Diamond Dogs

Key Players | CF Cole McConnell (.382, 17 HR, 66 RBI) 1B Dalton Davis (.332, 12 HR, 49 RBI), DH Ethan Bates (.328, 15 HR, 69 RBI), 2B Mike Ballard (.324, 4 HR, 34 RBI), C Jorge Corona (.309, 14 HR, 42 RBI), LF Adarius Myers (.304, 3 HR, 29 RBI), RHP Sam Brodersen (7-1, 2.55), RHP Ethan Bates (2-1, 3.83)

Louisiana Tech enters the Conference USA Tournament as the #1 seed after sweeping Liberty in Lynchburg last week.

With the three victories, the Bulldogs improved to 41-15 overall and currently sit at #27 in the RPI.

Cole McConnell has enjoyed a fantastic senior season hitting .389 with a career-high 17 home runs and 66 RBI.

Ethan Bates value to the Bulldogs cannot be overrated. The Hot Springs, AR native is hitting .328 with 15 home runs and 69 RBI to go along with a nation-leading 15 saves on the mound.

Scouting the Blue Raiders

Key Players | DH/C Briggs Rutter (.310, 15 HR, 47 RBI), 3B Gabe Jennings (.350, 12 HR, 43 RBI), LF Jackson Galloway (.326, 8 HR, 42 RBI), RF Eston Snider (.318, 4 HR, 28 RBI), RHP Justin Lee (1-0, 8.58), RHP Patrick Johnson (3-3, 7.56)

Middle Tennessee comes to Ruston feeling good about itself after defeating Dallas Baptist 8-5 in its season finale on Saturday.

Gabe Jennings is on a tear at the plate lately with 5 home runs and 12 RBI in his last 11 games.

Chandler Alderman did not allow an earned run in 5 innings of work against Louisiana Tech on April 6th. The freshman left-hander struck out 67 hitters in 62.1 innings of work this season

---

