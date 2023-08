Daevon Iles announced his commitment to Louisiana Tech on Friday morning.

On why he chose Louisiana Tech, Iles told BleedTechBlue.com, "It's the best place for me to further my dreams of playing professional sports."

Iles, a safety from Port Arthur, Texas, becomes Louisiana Tech's 12th commitment in the Class of 2024.

Iles chose the Bulldogs over offers from Texas State, Sam Houston State, and a host of others.

