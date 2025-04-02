PREVIEW | Diamond Dogs vs UL-Lafayette

Louisiana Tech (17-12) will conclude its two-game road trip against UL-Lafayette (15-15) on Wednesday night.

Dates/Times | Wednesday 6:00 PM

Location | M.L. "Tigue" Moore Field at Russo Park in Lafayette, LA

TV/Streaming | NA

Radio | SportsTalk 97.7 FM

Louisiana Tech HC | Lane Burroughs (295-173 in 9th season at LA Tech)

UL-Lafayette HC | Matt Deggs (175-114 in 6th season at UL-Lafayette)

Pitching Probables | TBA vs TBA

Scouting the Diamond Dogs

Key Players | Garrison Berkley (.304, 4 HR, 16 RBI), Sebastian Mexico (.303, 1 HR, 15 RBI), Colton Coates (.287, 3 HR, 19 RBI), Michael Ballard (.293, 5 HR, 21 RBI), Brody Drost (.283, 2 HR, 15 RBI), Kade Parker (6 app, 13.2 IP, 9 K, 3.95 ERA), Logan Forsythe (13 app, 20.2 IP, 29 K, 4.79 ERA), Blake Hooks (10 app, 13.1 IP, 19 K, 2.03 ERA)

Louisiana Tech suffered a 12-3 defeat at #7 LSU on Tuesday night.

Zeb Ruddell and Brody Drost each homered for the Bulldogs in their return to Baton Rouge where they started their collegiate careers.

Landon Fontenot and Noah Magee combined to toss four innings in relief for the Bulldogs.

The duo allowed two earned runs and struck out four.

Scouting the Cajuns

Key Players | Conor Higgs (.351, 10 HR, 21 RBI), Caleb Stelly (.300, 5 HR, 17 RBI), Lee Amedee (.266, 1 HR, 16 RBI), Wilton Taylor (9 app, 9.2 IP, 9 K, 2.79 ERA), Riley Marcotte (12 app, 18.2 IP, 13 K, 4.34 ERA), Matthew Holzhammer (12 app, 19 IP, 19 K, 7.11 ERA)

The Cajuns got back to .500 on Tuesday night with a 9-7 victory over Northwestern State.

Carson Hepworth came off the bench and delivered with two hits and three RBI in the win.

Tate Hess earned the win in relief after allowing two runs in three innings of work. Hess did strike out six Demon batters.

---

