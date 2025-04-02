Bulldogs fall to #7 LSU in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. -- Louisiana Tech (17-12, 4-2 CUSA) dropped Tuesday night's contest to the seventh-ranked LSU Tigers (27-3, 7-2 SEC), 12-3, at Alex Box Stadium.

The Tigers jumped ahead in the first after drawing a pair of walks to start their evening before a double to left field plated their first run of the game. A sacrifice fly made it a 2-0 game. After a run was cut down at the plate thanks to a fielder's choice play by Colton Coates, a walk and a wild pitch were followed up with a two-run base hit to cap off the inning.

The 'Dogs exchanged runs with LSU in the second after Zeb Ruddell belted an opposite field home run against the program he transferred from to put Tech on the board before the Tigers answered back with their own solo shot to put their lead back at four runs. Another solo blast increased LSU's lead to 6-1 in the fifth before Brody Drost would deliver his own solo shot in the seventh to cut the deficit back down to four runs against the team he started his collegiate career at.

LSU opened the game up in the home half of the seventh with a four-spot to jump to a 10-2 lead. The Tigers loaded the bases on a base hit, walk and a hit-by-pitch before consecutive base hits plated a pair of runs. Following a pitching change, the Tigers added another two runs in the inning on back-to-back sacrifice flies.

The Bulldogs tacked on a run in the eighth on a groundout, but LSU kept themselves ahead 12-3 with another two runs added in the bottom half on a wild pitch and an RBI double.

LA Tech returns to action on Wednesday, April 2 when they travel to Lafayette to take on the UL-Lafayette Ragin' Cajuns at 6 p.m. CT. No stream will be available, but Wednesday's contest can be followed on 97.7 FM, the LA Tech Athletics app and Louisiana Tech Baseball's X account.