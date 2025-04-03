Diamond Dogs route UL-Lafayette in Wednesday night clash

LAFAYETTE, La. – The Bulldogs (18-12, 4-2 CUSA) handled the UL-Lafayette Ragin' Cajuns (15-16, 6-3 Sun Belt) with a 16-6 blowout victory at M.L. 'Tigue' Moore Field at Russo Park Wednesday night. 15 of Tech's runs were scored across five consecutive innings.

The Ragin' Cajuns applied pressure early, taking a 1-0 lead in the first after a leadoff hit-by-pitch, base hit and a fielder's choice put runners on the corners. With the four-hole hitter up to bat, a failed pickoff attempt to first was overthrown to allow the runner on third to score.

Once the game was through a scoreless second frame, the 'Dogs responded with a three-spot in the third. Garrison Berkleyreached base via hit-by-pitch with one out before Sebastian Mexico belted a two-run blast over the right-field wall to put Tech on top, 2-1. Zeb Ruddell followed up with a solo shot off the right field foul pole to extend the advantage to 3-1.

With a homer against LSU on Tuesday and one on Wednesday, Ruddell is the fourth Bulldog to homer in consecutive games this season.

The Ragin' Cajuns answered back with a pair of doubles to start their half of the third and cut the deficit to 3-2 before a throwing error allowed the tying run to score.

Tech's bats stayed hot in the fourth after Brody Drost led off with a single before moving to scoring position on a balk. Will Safford reached base on a walk before both Drost and Safford moved up 90 feet on a wild pitch. Colton Coates drew a walk to load the bases with one out before UL-Lafayette made a pitching change.

Berkley then stepped up and ripped a base-clearing double to the left-center gap to put the Bulldogs back on top, gaining a lead that would not be given up for the remainder of the game. Berkley advanced to third on the throw to home, allowing Michael Ballard to bring him in on a fielder's choice to give Tech a 7-3 advantage.

The Ragin' Cajuns added a run on an error in the bottom of the fourth, but the Diamond 'Dogs tacked on two more in the fifth. Drost pulled an infield single before Matt Houston doubled down the third base line to allow the speedy outfielder to score from first. After Houston advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt laid down by Safford, Coates delivered his own double to put the 'Dogs up by five heading to the home half.

In the sixth, Ruddell reached base on a one-out walk before Grant Comeaux was hit by a pitch to put a pair of runners on for Tech. Houston drew a four-pitch walk to load the bases for Safford, who legged out an infield RBI single that ended up being a bang-bang play and allowed Houston to score.

The Ragin' Cajun infielder that was handling the ball at the time had his back to the plate asking for a review, creating a chance for an alert Comeaux at third base to score a second run in the frame and put the 'Dogs up 11-4.

With a new pitcher in for UL-Lafayette to start the seventh, Berkley was hit on the first pitch thrown before stealing second. Ballard walked and Mexico followed with a base hit to right to load the bases before Berkley scored the 12th run on a wild pitch. Ruddell drew a walk to load the bases once again, bringing up Comeaux to deliver an RBI on a groundout and give Tech a nine-run lead.

Houston capped off the frame with a clutch two-run base hit to left to put the 'Dogs up by 11 before the Ragin' Cajuns tacked on a two-run base hit up the middle to prevent the run rule on their home field.

After the dust settled from five-straight runs of scoring, the 'Dogs were held scoreless in the eighth but the scoring for Tech was capped off in the ninth on a three-bagger to the right field corner to score Houston, who reached base on a one-out hit-by-pitch.

The Bulldogs are now a perfect 9-0 when scoring at least eight runs and are 6-0 when scoring double digits this season. Five 'Dogs posted multi-hit performances with Mexico and Drost each knocking three hits on the night. Mexico and Safford each delivered two RBI with Houston and Berkley each recording a game-high three-RBI game.

Luke Nichols earned his third win of the year to improve to a 3-3 record, allowing one hit and one unearned run with three strikeouts and no walks in his three-inning outing. Noah Magee was effective in closing the door on the Ragin' Cajuns, tossing a pair of scoreless innings allowing just one hit, one walk and striking out five batters.

As a pitching staff, the Bulldogs struck out 14 combined batters while only walking two. On the offensive side, Tech drew nine walks on the night while only striking out five times.

The Bulldogs return to Conference USA play on Friday, April 4 to open up a weekend series at the Love Shack with the FIU Panthers. First pitch for the series opener is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT.