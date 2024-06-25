Page is a 2025 defensive end prospect out of North Forest High School in Hattiesburg, MS.

On why he chose to commit to Louisiana Tech, Page told BleedTechBlue.com, "It was a great atmosphere and I really enjoyed my visit! I felt welcomed to the family the whole time I was in Ruston. The players showed mad love. But when I saw Coach Greer flip that switch during Indy’s..I knew I was home.”

Page currently holds offers from Louisiana Tech, Air Force, Army, Arkansas State, and Southern.

