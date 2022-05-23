DB Cecil Singleton commits to LA Tech

Singleton spent the previous 4 years of his career at Miami (OH) where he collected 76 tackles, 4 TFL, 1 sack, and 4 PBUs.

The Cincinnati, OH native will have 2 years of eligibility remaining beginning with the 2022 season.

On what attracted him to Louisiana Tech, Singleton told BleedTechBlue.com, "I liked the coaching staff, and the players on my visit. I also liked the history and tradition that LA Tech has in the football program. I think I can bring energy and discipline to the LA Tech defense. I also feel that I can provide some vocal leadership on the defensive side."