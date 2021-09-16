DB Lorenzell Dubose commits to LA Tech

Dubose is the 61st ranked cornerback in the country and 26th ranked player in the State of Louisiana in the 2022 recruiting cycle.

WHAT IT MEANS | The Neville product becomes the Bulldogs highest ranked recruit since Amik Robertson committed to the Bulldogs in 2017. Dubose is the 3rd defensive back and 10th overall commitment in Louisiana Tech's 2022 recruiting class.

OFFER LIST | Louisiana Tech, Oklahoma, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Arkansas, Oregon State, Purdue, Vanderbilt, Tulane, Houston, Southern Miss, Arkansas State, Marshall, SMU, Jackson State, Southern, ULM, and ULL.

THE FILM