DB Mike Coats Jr commits to LA Tech

In two years at ECCC, Coats has 25 tackles, 5 sacks, 2 INTs and a forced fumble.

Coats is currently in his second year at East Central and did not play football in high school.

On why he chose to commit to Louisiana Tech, Coats told BleedTechBlue.com, "I just love how the coaching staff treated me. I have a great relationship with Coach Perry Carter and Coach Dennis Smith. They welcomed me, and LA Tech was the first school to offer me. They took a chance on me knowing I didn’t play high school football."

Coats joins Rayshawn Pleasant, Lorenzell Dubose and Robert Wilson as defensive back commitments in the 2022 recruiting class.

---

Join the discussion regarding Coats commitment on the Tech Drive for only $9.95 a month. We are your #1 source for Louisiana Tech football throughout the 2021 season.

Follow us on Twitter: @BCarlisle37, @BleedTechBlue