DB Rayshawn Pleasant enjoys unofficial visit to LA Tech

DB Rayshawn Pleasant was in Ruston for an unofficial visit at Louisiana Tech Wednesday afternoon.

The West Monroe defensive back currently holds offers from Louisiana Tech, Memphis, and ULL.

Pleasant told BleedTechBlue.com about his visit to Tech, "It was a great visit, I love Tech. I like the relationship I have with the staff and some of their players. They treat me like family. It's a great program that I could see myself playing at."

Pleasant enjoyed a stellar you in 2019 as a sophomore before missing the 2020 season due to injury.