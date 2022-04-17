DE AJ Thomas commits to LA Tech

Thomas plays his high school football at Cedar Creek in Ruston, LA and is the first commitment in Tech's 2023 recruiting class.

The 6'3, 230-pound defensive end also holds offers from Indiana, Utah State, Navy, Army, Air Force, ULM, New Mexico State, Incarnate Word, and Grambling State in addition to Louisiana Tech.

Thomas told BleedTechBlue.com about his commitment, "I grew up 5 minutes away from Tech, so it’s always been my home. The players and the new staff really made me feel welcomed and at home. It’s a family."