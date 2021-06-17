DE Cartize Booth reflects on visit to LA Tech

DE Cartize Booth was in Ruston Sunday afternoon to camp with Louisiana Tech and see the campus for the first time.

On his visit to Ruston, Booth told BleedTechBlue.com, "It was cool. I participated in the camp being that this was the first time that could see me in person. Had a great camp, worked with Coach Camp a lot & had a great meeting with Coach Holtz before I left."

Booth finished his junior season at Bay Springs HS with 61 tackles, 6.5 sacks, 1 FF, and 2 FR in 8 games.

The Bay Springs, MS native displays an impressive blend of speed and power off the edge in reviewing his tape.