DeColdest Crawford announced his commitment to Louisiana Tech on Sunday.

Crawford, a Shreveport, LA native, spent his freshman season at Nebraska where he redshirted in 2022.

The 6'1 playmaker was the 81st-ranked WR in the country coming out of Green Oaks High School in 2022.

Crawford will push for immediate playing time at outside receiver for the Bulldogs in 2023.

