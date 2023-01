Griffin-Taylor is a transfer defensive back from Houston that will come to Louisiana Tech with 2 years of eligibility remaining beginning in 2023.

On why he chose Louisiana Tech, the San Marcos, CA native told BleedTechBlue.com, "I chose LA Tech because the coaching staff felt like family. I felt the love when I was around the staff, and I want to help bring value to what they are building at LA Tech!!"

THE FILM