Louisiana Tech wrapped up its 2018 season with an 8-5 record. The Bulldogs were able to win their 5th consecutive bowl game by beating Hawaii 31-14 on December 22nd.

The 2018 season certainly add its ups and downs particularly on the offensive side, where the unit finished 87th overall in total offense. On the other side of the football, the defense finished 27th nationally in total defense.

Below is a comparison for how each player both offensively and defensively played in 2018 compared to their 2017 season according to Pro Football Focus. Keep in mind that 70+ is considered starter level performance, while anything 80+ is considered to be all-conference performance.

