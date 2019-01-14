Detailed: Comparing 2017 vs 2018 Individual Performances According to PFF
Louisiana Tech wrapped up its 2018 season with an 8-5 record. The Bulldogs were able to win their 5th consecutive bowl game by beating Hawaii 31-14 on December 22nd.
The 2018 season certainly add its ups and downs particularly on the offensive side, where the unit finished 87th overall in total offense. On the other side of the football, the defense finished 27th nationally in total defense.
Below is a comparison for how each player both offensively and defensively played in 2018 compared to their 2017 season according to Pro Football Focus. Keep in mind that 70+ is considered starter level performance, while anything 80+ is considered to be all-conference performance.
|Player
|Position
|2017 Overall Grade
|2018 Overall Grade
|
Jaqwis Dancy
|
RB
|
74.2
|
79.1
|
Adrian Hardy
|
WR
|
62
|
77.7
|
Bobby Holly
|
TE/WR
|
76.1
|
75.2
|
Kam McKnight
|
WR/RB
|
49.5
|
74.1
|
Kody Russey
|
C
|
66.9
|
70
|
J'Mar Smith
|
QB
|
70.7
|
70
|
Teddy Veal
|
WR
|
79
|
69.4
|
Michael Rodriguez
|
T
|
58.8
|
69.1
|
Jake Norris
|
WR
|
60.5
|
66.6
|
O'Shea Dugas
|
G/T
|
68.1
|
65.4
|
Ethan Reed
|
G
|
63.2
|
64.3
|
Rhashid Bonnette
|
WR
|
69.6
|
62.3
|
Israel Tucker
|
RB
|
62
|
59.8
|
Hanner Shipley
|
T
|
53.4
|
57.9
|
Alfred Smith
|
WR
|
52.2
|
57.3
|
Shane Carpenter
|
G/T
|
51.8
|
56.7
|
DeVante Lovett
|
T
|
66
|
56.7
|
Westin Elliott
|
QB
|
42.2
|
54.8
|
George Scott
|
WR
|
50.9
|
54.4
|
Cee Jay Powell
|
WR
|
60.2
|
53.7
|
Javonte Woodard
|
WR
|
58.2
|
48.5
Adrian Hardy obviously took a gigantic step forward from his freshman to sophomore season. Hardy had 1,145 yards and six touchdowns in 2018, but was second nationally with 15 drops.
The position change to running back for Kam McKnight was clearly the right move.
J'Mar Smith essentially performed the same in 2018 as he did in 2017.
Whether its due to not having an off-season to train or not, Teddy Veal took a step back at receiver for the Bulldogs in 2018.
Let's now take a look at how the Tech defense performed individually in 2018. Jaylon Ferguson was absolutely dominant throughout the season.
