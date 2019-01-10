Louisiana Tech wrapped up the 2018 season with an 8-5 overall record. At BleedTechBlue.com we have been recapping the season position by position over the last two weeks in order to get a better understanding in how the Bulldogs performed from an individual perspective. Today, we take a look at how Louisiana Tech stacked up statistically and from a Pro Football Focus perspective.

Up first, we will look at how the Bulldogs stacked up statistically against the rest of the country. In parenthesis is the national ranking in each category.

Points Per Game: 24.7 (96th)

Points Per Game Allowed: 23 (39th)

Rushing Yards Per Game: 129.6 (113th)

Rushing Yards Per Game Allowed: 149.7 (50th)

Passing Yards Per Game: 249.7 (44th)

Passing Yards Per Game Allowed: 191.6 (28th)

Total Yards Per Game: 379.3 (87th)

Total Yards Per Game Allowed: 341.3 (27th)

Net Punting: 37.1 (75th)

Penalty Yards Per Game: 45 (29th)

Time of Possession: 30:15 (55th)

3rd Down Conversion Rate: 40% (55th)

Opponent 3rd Down Conversion Rate: 35% (33rd)

Sacks: 45 (4th)

Opponent Sacks: 33 (89th)

Turnover Margin: +3 (46th)

Red Zone Scores: 41/48 (51st)

Opponent Red Zone Scores: 31/34 (120th)

Next, we take a look at how the Bulldogs stacked up against the rest of Conference USA according to Pro Football Focus. In parenthesis is the conference ranking in each category.

Overall: 82.8 (8th)

Offense: 72.3 (7th)

Passing Game: 70.5 (7th)

Pass Blocking: 73.9 (9th)

Receiving: 64.6 (13th)

Run Game: 74.6 (2nd)

Run Blocking: 65.9 (3rd)

Defense: 90.4 (7th)

Run Defense: 90.9 (7th)

Tackling: 78.5 (8th)

Pass Rush: 67.1 (11th)

Pass Coverage: 90.4 (4th)

Special Teams: 71.6 (4th)

Tomorrow we will take a look at how each player on Louisiana Tech’s roster performed in 2018 compared to their 2017 performance according to Pro Football Focus.

Join us at BleedTechBlue.com for only $9.95 a month! We provide content that is unrivaled by any other Louisiana Tech news source around. We are your #1 source for Louisiana Tech Athletics!