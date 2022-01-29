Devonta Lee commits to LA Tech

Devonta Lee announced his commitment to Louisiana Tech on Saturday afternoon.

Lee spent the previous three seasons of his collegiate career at LSU where he signed in 2019.

During his time at LSU, Lee caught 11 passes for 112 yards and 1 TD. The 6'2, 224-pound WR played a career-high 201 snaps for the Tigers in 2021.

Lee was the 12th-ranked athlete in the country out of high school, per Rivals.com.