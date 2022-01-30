Devontae Mozee commits to LA Tech

Devontae Mozee announced his commitment to Louisiana Tech on Sunday evening.

Mozee is commitment #6 for the Bulldogs on Sunday as Sonny Cumbie and his staff look to close out the 2022 recruiting cycle with a BANG!

Mozee played his high school football at Jonesboro-Hodge HS in Jonesboro, LA.

The 6'2, 175-pound athlete is expected to play cornerback for the Bulldogs.

On why he chose Louisiana Tech, Mozee told BleedTechBlue.com, "It's close to home. The coaches at Tech are family, I'm excited to get in there and compete."



