Diamond Dogs 2022 MLB Draft Preview

The 2022 MLB Draft is set to begin tonight, July 17th in Los Angeles, California. The three-day event will run through Tuesday evening.

Sunday | 6 PM on ESPN/MLB Network - Rounds 1 & 2

Monday | 1 PM on MLB.com - Rounds 3-10

Tuesday | 1 PM on MLB.com - Rounds 11-20

BleedTechBlue.com caught up with Greg Zumach of NorthSideBound.com to get a breakdown of Louisiana Tech's draftable players in 2022. Below are Greg's breakdowns of Jorge Corona, Taylor Young, Ryan Jennings, Kyle Crigger, and Cole McConnell.

C Jorge Corona | .280/.339/.536, 16 HR, 62 RBI, 51% CS in 2021

"Corona, 21, dramatically improved his draft chances this season. The third-year player significantly bumped up his power output (up from a high of 5 home runs to 16 this season). I’d have him currently graded out as above-average power, but below average hit. Corona had a 19.6% strikeout rate, which is higher than average, but tolerable. What may hold him back was a poor showing in the New England Collegiate Baseball League. This wood-bat league serves as one of the proving ground arenas for college players since scouts can more accurately gage future hitting prowess with wood bats. Corona just started in another wood bat league, the even more prestigious Cape Cod League this past week giving teams another look at him with wood bats. Some organizations don’t put as much emphasis on wood bat performance as others. For catchers with an athletic frame and above-average power, there are opportunities available in professional baseball. I would project Corona to be drafted in the 13th-20th rounds, though it only takes one organization to see the projectable frame and see even more power coming."

Taylor Young | .364/.506/.644, 23 2B, 12 HR, 51 RBI, 74 HBP/BB, 28/30 SB in 2021

"High contact/high on-base percentage infielders with a bit of pop senior signings are always in contention of being signed by major league teams. Young will be nearly 24 years old when the draft rolls around so there is little physical projection remaining. Young’s most likely signing path is as an undrafted free agent, but it only takes one team to believe in the person that player is. Even if he were an undrafted free agent, it’s critical to consider that players in this category have blossomed in organizations in recent years with several moving up the ladder in prospect rankings."

Ryan Jennings | 5-1, 3.59 ERA, 90.1 IP, 68 hits allowed, 37 BB, 95 K, .211 opp batting average against in 2021

"I’m intrigued with Ryan Jennings as a professional player. He generated strikeouts (95 in 90 1/3 innings) and kept his walks to a minimum (3.7 BB/9), but more than that he displayed good velocity and spin to his pitches. I wonder if he could be in for a repertoire change replacing his bullet slider with a sweeping slider. Jennings is another senior sign candidate and could find himself drafted in rounds 5-10."

Kyle Crigger | 6-3, 2.35 era, 9 saves, 69 IP, 60 hits allowed, 17 BB, 79 K, .233 opp batting average against in 2021

"Primarily a low spin sinker/slider pitcher, Crigger’s success lies with a heavy slider which falls off the table. An organization could look to add even more sweep (horizontal movement) to his slider to play off his sinker. Crigger has good velocity averaging around 92 mph (top 97 mph) with the sinker. I’m intrigued by the changeup which averages about 10 mph slower than his fastball. Ultimately, Crigger may fall into an early selection within the draft. He’s a senior bullpen arm with closing experience who has good velocity and an above offspeed pitch. An ambitious team could even give Him the chance to start in pro ball. I would speculate Crigger finds himself drafted as a below-slot deal in rounds 5-10."



