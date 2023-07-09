The 2023 MLB Draft is set to begin tonight, July 9th in Seattle, Washington. The three-day event will run through Tuesday evening.

Sunday | 6 PM on ESPN/MLB Network - Rounds 1 & 2

Monday | 1 PM on MLB.com - Rounds 3-10

Tuesday | 1 PM on MLB.com - Rounds 11-20

BleedTechBlue.com caught up with Greg Zumach of NorthSideBound.com to get a breakdown of Louisiana Tech's draftable players in 2022. Below is Greg's analysis and breakdowns of Landon Tomkins, Ethan Bates, Dalton Davis, Jorge Corona, and high school signee Colton Coates.

---

The Major League Baseball draft is fast approaching and it’s worth a look into how this week could affect fans of the Diamond Dogs. Before we look into the players, let’s examine the details about how the MLB Draft works to better understand where each player may slot in.

The baseball draft is unique from other sport drafts because it operates effectively as two separate phases. The first phase (the first 10 rounds) gives teams a set amount of money (bonus pool) they can spend. This bonus pool comprises the recommended signing bonus figures MLB provides for each assigned pick in the first 10 rounds. If a team doesn’t sign a pick, they lose the assigned value of that selection. There are some restrictions, but mostly, teams can move money around in those 10 rounds. Rounds 11-20 allow teams to spend up to $150k on each player and if they have any rollover money from the first 10 rounds, they can use that for any dollar over $150k on a player. They do not lose any money if they cannot sign a player in rounds 11-20. To move money around in the first 10 rounds, teams will often take several “senior signs” where older players in their last year of college eligibility sign for well below the assigned value for that selection. The team then can use that money on higher ceiling players near the top of the draft.

Pitchers

Landon Tomkins | Tomkins was a reliable arm for Louisiana Tech out of the pen since he transferred from Hinds Community College. However he hasn’t provided the combination of pure stuff or command you would like to see in a pro prospect. Tomkins is 23 as of draft day and may present an option as a “senior sign” if a team’s area scout liked what they saw from Tomkins out of the pen.

Ethan Bates | It might surprise Diamond Dogs fans to see Bates listed only as a pitcher here, but his future appears to lie on the mound. Bates’ offensive profile was power heavy, but it’s unlikely he’ll be able to hit enough to justify taking away from his potential as a pitcher. Bates sits in the low 90s, but can touch higher. He also employs a sweeper slider that gets considerable swing and miss. This is a reliever profile that could fit towards the back half of the Top 10 rounds.

Hitters

Dalton Davis | Davis is the LA Tech hitter I’m most interested in come draft day. He’ll show power primarily to pull side, but has shown the ability to go the other way. In a limited data sample I had, Davis showed he could consistently hit the ball hard (averaging close to 90 mph on batted balls). His production is strong. Davis will be 23 this October so time isn’t on his side, but his profile still suggests a player that could intrigue teams in rounds 7-20.

Jorge Corona | An interesting option this year, Corona may not be a likely draft option this season after undergoing elbow surgery. It’s likely he returns to campus where he presents a close follow next season.

High School Commit

Colton Coates | Coates presents a unique wrinkle when we examine how the MLB Draft may affect LA Tech. Coates is one of the youngest players in the MLB Draft League and he’s showing out. The switch-hitting middle infield prospect has more than a walk per strikeout, has an on-base percentage over .400, and has made rangy defensive plays. He’s getting noticed by major league organizations. Currently, I believe Coates is drafted and less than a 50/50 shot of making it to campus. If he does, LA Tech got a steal and lineup linchpin for several seasons.

---

BleedTechBlue.com has had the opportunity to have Greg Zumach of NorthSideBound.com preview the 2022 and 2023 MLB Draft for us. Greg does great work, and we are proud to continue being your #1 source for all things Louisiana Tech Athletics.

