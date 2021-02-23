Louisiana Tech (1-1) and UL-Lafayette (2-1) are set for a midweek match-up in Lafayette Tuesday night.

First pitch is set for 6 PM on ESPN+.

Dave Nitz will have the radio call on 99.3 FM.

The Bulldogs split a pair of games against Air Force and #11 LSU this past weekend in Baton Rouge.

In the two games, the Tech offense led the way hitting .378 as a team while clubbing 7 home runs and scoring 25 runs.

Pitching Probables: LA Tech RHP Jarrett Whorff (3-0, 3.47 ERA in 2020) vs UL-Lafayette RHP Spencer Arrighetti (ULL Debut)

Key Offensive Performers for Tech:

- CF Parker Bates -- .625, 1 HR, 3 RBI

- 2B Taylor Young -- .500, 3 HR, 5 RBI

- 3B Hunter Wells -- .429, 1 HR, 1 RBI

Key Offensive Performers for ULL:

- 1B CJ Willis -- .500, 0 HR, 2 RBI

- SS Brett Borgogno -- .500, 0 HR, 0 RBI

- OF Brennan Breaux -- .400, 3 RBI, 3 SB

UL-Lafayette opened its 2021 season by taking 2 of 3 games in New Orleans against Tulane.

After dropping the opener 3-2 in 10 innings, the Cajuns bounced back with 9-8 and 9-7 wins on Saturday and Sunday to cap off the weekend.

Matt Deggs is in his second season as the Cajuns HC and is 10-10 overall after the 2020 season was shortened due to Covid-19.

Louisiana Tech has won 8 of the last 10 meetings between the two programs.

