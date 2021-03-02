BleedTechBlue - Diamond Dogs & Cajuns to Tangle in Lafayette

Louisiana Tech (4-2) will trave to UL-Lafayette (6-2) for a midweek contest Tuesday night.

First pitch is set for 6 PM from M.L. "Tigue" Moore Field at Russo Park.

Dave Nitz will have the radio call on SportsTalk 99.3 FM.

Pitching Probables

Louisiana Tech is expected to start SR LHP Kyle Griffen (0-0, 0.00 ERA). Griffen has made two appearances in the early stages of the season and has yet to allow an earned run.

UL-Lafayette is expected to trot out SO RHP Connor Cooke (0-2, 5.06 ERA). Cooke will be making his second start of the 2021 season. In his last start against LSU, Cooke allowed 1 ER over 3 innings.

Tech Sweeps Southern

After a 1-2 start on the road, Tech opened the new J.C. Love Field by sweeping Southern over the weekend.

The Bulldogs outscored the Jaguars 26-7 over the 3-game sweep.

As a team, Tech is now hitting .329 while averaging 8.5 runs per game. Sixteen Bulldogs have plate appearances over the first six games of the 2021 season.

On the mound, Bulldog pitchers have compiled a 3.46 ERA. Fourteen pitchers have seen action on the mound through six games.

Matulia is HOT

Phillip Matulia is off to a fantastic start at the plate for Louisiana Tech in 2021. The Houston native is hitting .563 with 2 HR and 8 RBI through his first 6 games. Matulia had 2 HR and 7 RBI in Tech's 3-game sweep over Southern over the weekend.

Hit it HIGH, Let it FLY

Louisiana Tech is hitting with an enormous amount of power through six games. The Bulldogs have clubbed 11 home runs and are slugging .565 as a team. The 11 home runs ranks 18th nationally.

Cajuns off to nice start in 2021

After sweeping Rice in Houston last weekend, ULL is now 6-2 overall. This is the 4th best start for the Cajuns in the last 20 years.

Diamond Dogs success in recent match-ups

Louisiana Tech has won 8 of its last 11 games against the Cajuns overall.

UL-Lafayette earned a 2-0 victory over the Bulldogs in the most recent match-up on February 23, 2021.

