Louisiana Tech (4-0) will hit the road again this weekend for a 3-game series at Troy (5-0).

Game Times

- Friday 6 pm

- Saturday 1 pm

- Sunday 1 pm

Where to Watch?

- www.facebook.com/troyathletics

Probable Starting Pitchers

- Friday | LHP Jonathan Fincher (1-0, 1.50) vs RHP Levi Thomas (1-0, 0.00)

- Saturday | RHP Tyler Follis (0-0, 0.00) vs RHP Orlando Ortiz (1-0, 0.00)

- Sunday | RHP Jarret Whorff (1-0, 0.00) vs LHP Max Newton (1-0, 3.60)

Who’s hot for the Bulldogs at the Plate?

- Parker Bates (4 GP, .500/.556/.929, 1 2B, 1 3B, 1 HR, 7 RBI)

- Cole McConnell (4 GP, .417/.500/.611, 6 BB/HBP, 0 K, 1 2B, 1 RBI)

- Adarius Myers (3 GP, .400/.500/.800, 2 2B, 1 3B, 5 RBI)

Who’s hot for the Trojans at the Plate?

- William Sullivan (4 GP, .563/.632/.938, 6 2B, 10 RBI)



- Rigsby Mosley (5 GP, .522/.621/.609, 2 2B, 5 RBI, 3 SB)



- Caleb Bartolero (5 GP, .500/.519/.909, 6 2B, 1 HR, 13 RBI)



Key Stat Comparison

- Louisiana Tech enters the weekend 4th nationally with a team ERA of 1.25. Troy has scored 81 runs in 5 games, which ranks 1st nationally. What will give?



