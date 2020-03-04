Louisiana Tech (10-3) went on the road Tuesday night and knocked off Sam Houston State (6-5) by a score of 9-3 in 10 innings.

Let’s take a look at how it happened.

After 2.5 scoreless innings of play, Sam Houston got on the board in the 3rd inning with a 2-out RBI single from Christian Smith to make it 1-0 Bearkats.

Tech would answer with 3 runs of its own in the next half inning to take a 3-1 lead. Ben Brantley delivered an RBI groundout, Jorge Corona scored on a wild pitch after walking earlier in the inning, and Taylor Young drove in Manny Garcia with a groundout of his own.

Tech would hold its lead until the bottom of the 7th inning when Tech starter Kyle Griffen ran into some trouble on the mound.

With one out, Anthony McKenzie would hit the right-center field gap for an RBI triple to close the game to just one run.

Greg Martinez would then enter in relief for Tech. A wild pitch three pitches later would allow for McKenzie to scamper home and tie the game at 3.

After both teams failed to score in the 8th and 9th innings, the game headed to extra innings.

In the 10th, the Tech bats came alive.

Jorge Corona hit a solo home run to give Tech a 4-3 lead to lead-off the inning. The home run was the first of Corona’s career.

The Bulldogs would strike for 5 more runs in the frame on an Alex Ray RBI ground out, Hunter Wells RBI single, Parker Bates RBI double, and Steele Netterville two-RBI single.

Casey Oullette would get the final three outs in the bottom half of the inning to seal the first win of his Bulldog career. Oullette tossed 2.2 scoreless innings in relief.

Griffen was solid on the mound for Tech in his first start of the season. The senior allowed only 3 runs in 6.1 innings of work.

Offensively, Netterville stayed hot with 4 more hits and 2 RBI. The reigning C-USA Hitter of the Week is now hitting .409 with 4 home runs and 16 RBI in 2020.

Wells, Bates, Corona, and Ray all had nice nights at the plate as well with two hits apiece.

Tech and Sam Houston State were scheduled to play game two of the series at 1 pm this afternoon, but the game has been cancelled due to rain.

The Bulldogs will be back in action Friday night at Wichita State. First pitch is set for 3 pm.

Join us at BleedTechBlue.com for only $9.95 a month. We are your #1 source for Louisiana Tech Athletics!