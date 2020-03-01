Louisiana Tech (9-3) took care of business this weekend and swept Maine (0-10) in a 4-game series at Ruston High.

The Bulldogs outscored the Black Bears 65-14 in the series.

Let's take a look at how it happened.

Fincher Sharp, Bulldogs Defeat Maine 5-1

Jonathan Fincher (2-1) was dominant on the bump for the Bulldogs Friday night. The sophomore left-hander tossed 7 innings, allowed only 1 run and struck out 10.

Beau Billings, Kyle Griffin, and Casey Oulette combined to throw the final 2 innings to preserve the victory.

Offensively, Steele Netterville collected 2 hits and scored 3 runs in the win.

Hunter Wells delivered a SAC fly in the 5th inning to give Tech a 2-1 lead that the Bulldogs never relinquished.

Bulldogs Knock Off Black Bear 15-10 in Slugfest

Game one of the doubleheader on Saturday featured a combined 25 runs, 6 home runs, and 26 hits between the two teams.

Offensively, five Bulldogs finished with multiple hits in the win.

Bryce Wallace, making his first career start at first base, finished with 3 hits and 4 runs scored.

Alex Ray finished with 3 hits and 3 RBI from his shortstop position.

Taylor Young, Hunter Wells, and Steele Netterville combined to go 6/14 at the plate with 2 home runs and 6 RBI.

On the mound, Tyler Follis got the start for the Bulldogs. The senior right-hander went 4.1 innings, allowed 5 runs and received a no-decision.

Shemar Page came on in relief in the 5th inning and pitched the final 4.2 innings to earn his first win of the season. The right-hander struck out 7.

Traweek Dominant, Bats Light Up Black Bears Pitching in 19-0 Win

In game two of the doubleheader, Louisiana Tech jumped on top of Maine early

on its way to a convincing 19-0 win.



Steele Netterville got the 'Dogs on the board with a 3-run home run in the first inning and Tech would never look back.

Tech scored 3 runs in the first, 5 in the second, 1 in the fifth, 8 in the seventh, and 2 more in the 8th in the win.

Offensively, 14 of 15 Bulldogs that got an at bat got on base.

Steele Netterville, a junior, went 2/4 at the plate with his second home run in as many games and also drove in 4 runs.

Hunter Wells had 2 hits of his own and drove in 4 runs.

Taylor Young had 3 hits, including his second home run of the day and drove in 4 runs of his own.

Ben Brantley hit a towering grand slam in the 7th inning for the first home run of his career.

On the mound, Seth Traweek received the first start of his career. The Ouachita Christian product delivered 6 shutout innings and earned the first win of his career.

Greg Martinez, Bryce Fagan, and Jack Payne combined to strikeout 6 over 3 hitless innings to close out the win.

Tech Offense Stays Hot in 26-3 Win over Maine to Sweep Series

With a sweep of the series on the line, the Tech offense showed up in a big way once again. The Bulldogs pounded out 21 hits and scored 26 runs on its way to the series sweep.

Taylor Young, Hunter Wells, Parker Bates, and Steele Netterville combined to go 15/20 at the plate with 5 home runs, 15 RBI, and 18 runs scored in the win.

Young and Netterville each homered twice, while Bates had one as well.

Ben Brantley and Alex Ray also homered for Tech in the win.

On the mound, Jarret Whorff picked up his third win in as many starts. The junior went 7 innings and allowed only 3 earned runs.

Beau Billings and Jack Payne came on to throw the final two innings for Tech. The duo did not allow a run, while striking out 3.

Young and Netterville Enjoy Monster Weekends at the Plate



Taylor Young and Steele Netterville enjoyed two of the best weekends in Tech history at the plate for the Bulldogs.

Young went 10/20 (.500) at the plate with 4 home runs, 9 RBI, and 12 runs scored.

Netterville went 9/16 (.563) at the plate with 4 home runs, 14 RBI, and 8 runs scored.

That'll work.

The Bulldogs will be back in action Tuesday and Wednesday at Sam Houston State. First pitch of the midweek series is set for 6:30 pm Tuesday night.

