Diamond Dogs dismantle Rider 18-2 Friday night

Louisiana Tech (41-18) was clicking on all cylinders and defeated Rider (23-17) by a score of 18-2 Friday night.

There were 2,634 Bulldog fans inside J.C. Love Field to see it.

After Jonathan Fincher (8-3) put together a 1-2-3 top of the first inning, the Tech offense took over.

After Taylor Young walked to open the bottom of the first inning, Hunter Wells hit a 2-run opposite field HR to give Tech an early 2-0 lead.

Manny Garcia would single later in the inning to score Steele Netterville to make it 3-0 'Dogs after one inning of play.

Tech would add two more runs in the 2nd inning on a Wells 2-run 2B.

In the bottom half of the fifth inning with Tech leading 7-0, Parker Bates launched his 9th HR of the year to stretch the lead out to 9-0.

In the bottom half of the 8th inning with Tech leading 9-2, the Bulldogs sent 12 hitters to the plate and scored nine runs to stretch the lead out to 18-2.

The big blow came when Hunter Wells hit a grand slam, his second HR of the night.

Offensively, Wells led the way with 2 HR, 2 2B, and 9 RBI.

Taylor Young reached base five times and scored a career-high five runs out of the leadoff spot.

Bates hit the one HR in the 5th inning and added two RBI.

On the mound, Fincher was fantastic.

The junior went eight innings and only allowed two earned runs while earning his 8th win of the season.

Louisiana Tech will now play NC State Saturday night. First pitch is set for 6 PM from the Love Shack.

Join us at BleedTechBlue.com for FREE. Use the promo code "Blue" and get two months of premium access! We are your #1 source for all things Diamond Dogs throughout the 2021 season.