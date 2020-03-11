Louisiana Tech (11-6) scored early and often on its way to a 14-3 win over Southeastern (6-10) at Ruston High Tuesday night.

The Bulldogs jumped out to a quick 5-0 lead in the first inning after a Steele Netterville 3-run home run and Seth White 2-run single.

Hunter Wells would hit his first home-run of the season in the second inning to make it 6-0 ‘Dogs.

Tech would add two more in the third inning when Parker Bates singled to drive in White and Taylor Young.

In the fifth inning, Tech would put the game away with five more runs. Parker Bates doubled to drive in one run, Netterville followed with his second 3-run home run of the night, and Young would walk later in the inning to force in a run to make it 13-0 Bulldogs.

Southeastern would get its first two runs of the game in the sixth inning on a Nick Ray home run and Trevor Rugg RBI single.

Bates would respond for Tech in the bottom half of the frame with a solo shot to right-center, his 8thhome run of the season.

Jacob Burke would deliver an RBI single for the Lions in the 7th to make it 14-3 Tech, which ended up being the final score.

Offensively, Bates and Netterville carried the load for the Bulldogs on this night. Bates collected 4 hits and 4 RBI. Netterville delivered 2 home runs and 6 RBI.

Kyle Crigger made his first start on the mound for Tech and pitched two scoreless innings to earn his first win of the season.

Bryce Fagan was also a bright spot on the mound. The senior tossed 3 scoreless innings of relief.

Tech will be back in action Friday night in Jackson, MS against Middle Tennessee. First pitch is set for 6 PM.

