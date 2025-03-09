Diamond Dogs drop 2 of 3 to South Alabama

Louisiana Tech fell in game two and three to South Alabama over the weekend to drop its third consecutive weekend series.

The Bulldogs are now 9-7 overall.

Let's take a look at how it happened.

Game 1 | Hubka dominant, 'Dogs hold on late for 6-5 victory over South Alabama

WIN | Grant Hubka (2-2) LOSS | Zach Stevens (1-1) SAVE | Blake Hooks (4)

Louisiana Tech took an early 1-0 lead in the first inning on Friday night when a Sebastian Mexico sac fly drove in Cade Patterson.

In the second inning, a Will Safford two-run home-run and Cade Patterson solo home-run extended Tech's lead out to 4-0.

Colton Coates singled in Garrison Berkley in the 4th, and Berkley drove in Safford with a sac fly in the 6th to make it 6-0 Bulldogs.

Six runs on this night was plenty for Bulldogs right-hander Grant Hubka.

The Gretna, NE native spun six innings of scoreless baseball and struck out eight in the process. It was Hubka's best outing of the young season.

After Connor Nation and Logan Forsythe tossed scoreless frames in the 7th and 8th inning, the Bulldogs did run into some issues in the 9th.

The Jaguars would score five runs on five hits, one walk, one hit by pitch, and one error in the inning.

Blake Hooks would relieve Forsythe with two outs in the final frame and strike out Brennan Holt to secure his fourth save of the season.

Offensively, Berkley, Coates, and Trey Hawsey all had two hits in the contest for the Bulldogs.

Game 2 | Bulldogs offense limited to two hits in 9-0 loss to Jaguars

WIN | Zach Willingham (2-1) LOSS | Luke Cooley (3-1)

Luke Cooley made his fourth start of the season on Saturday, and the left-hander had a bit of an uneven day.

Cooley allowed four earned runs in 3.2 innings of work on ten hits. The ten hits seems like Cooley was knocked around, but four of the ten hits were infield hits.

A two-out, two-run jam shot single by Mike Young of the Jaguars ultimately ended Cooley's day in the fourth inning.

South Alabama added one run in the 6th inning and four in the eighth inning to stretch its lead out to 9-0.

The Bulldogs managed only two hits against South Alabama starter Zach Willingham.

Game 3 | Bulldog bats struggle in 8-2 loss to South Alabama

WIN | Chase Davis (1-1) LOSS | Brooks Roberson (0-1)

Louisiana Tech really struggled offensively for a second consecutive day on Sunday afternoon.

The Bulldogs lone runs came in the 9th inning when Cade Patterson doubled in two with one out in the 9th inning.

Pitching wise, Brooks Roberson made the first of Louisiana Tech career on Sunday.

The right-hander allowed six earned runs in 3.1 innings of work.

For the afternoon, Tech pitching walked 10 South Alabama hitters.

Up Next

Lousiana Tech will travel to Oklahoma for a non-conference matchup on Wednesday night. First pitch is set for 6:30 PM on SEC Network+.

