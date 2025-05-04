Diamond Dogs drop both in Sunday Doubleheader

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Diamond 'Dogs (27-20, 11-9 CUSA) fell in both games of Sunday's doubleheader, 5-4 and 22-12, to Western Kentucky (38-10, 14-7 CUSA) at Nick Denes Field.

The series finale was the first time the 'Dogs allowed 20 runs in a game since March 5, 2014, against McNeese, and the 22 runs allowed were the most since March 16, 2012, at Nebraska, when the Bulldogs gave up 22 to the Cornhuskers on the road.

This was the first time the Bulldogs have been swept this season in a weekend series, and their first time being swept in a conference weekend on the road since 2021, when Middle Tennessee swept Tech in Murfreesboro. The last time the 'Dogs were swept in a CUSA doubleheader was April 22, 2023 at Dallas Baptist.

Doubleheader 1 recap

The 'Dogs started off the first of Sunday's doubleheader by getting a runner in scoring position in the first two frames but were unable to get anything across. After WKU was retired in order in the first, they took a 2-0 lead in the second on an RBI triple and a groundout.

The Hilltoppers doubled their lead the next frame on an RBI base hit and RBI double to the right center gap before a strikeout ended the frame. Just one total baserunner was allowed through the fourth and fifth innings between the two programs before WKU added an insurance run in the sixth with a solo homer.

Down to their final three outs in hopes of tying the series, the 'Dogs attempted a comeback in the seventh inning. Slade Netterville entered the game as a pinch hitter and reached base on a walk with a full count before moving into scoring position when Sebastian Mexico reached first on a fielding error by the Hilltopper first baseman.

Michael Ballard then loaded the bases with a walk before WKU made a pitching change. Colton Coates drove in a run with one out on a sacrifice fly before Zeb Ruddell and Garrison Berkley hit back-to-back doubles to bring across three runs and make it a one-run game with two outs. With the tying run at second, the Hilltoppers clinched the series with a strikeout looking to end Sunday's first doubleheader clash.

Doubleheader 2 recap

The Bulldog offense came to life for the series finale, quickly jumping ahead to a 7-0 lead through the first half of the opening frame to take their first lead of the weekend. All seven runs were scored with two outs after the first two batters hit into groundouts. Trey Hawsey then hit a single to right center before advancing to second when Coates reached first on a fielding error by the WKU first baseman.

Ruddell walked to load the bases followed by Berkley giving Tech a 2-0 lead with a base hit to the left center gap. Brody Drost then doubled Tech's score with a two-run double to the left center wall before coming across the plate on a throwing error by the Hilltopper second baseman, allowing Eli Berch to reach base safely.

Will Safford was hit by a pitch to put two runners on for Sebastian Mexico, who ripped a two-run double to left center to cap off the seven-run frame for the 'Dogs.

Western Kentucky responded with a massive home half in the first, taking the lead by plating 12 runs. The Hilltoppers loaded the bases on a leadoff walk, base hit and a hit by pitch before their first two runs came across on a base hit to right center. A third run came across on a one-out wild pitch before Tech's lead was cut to just three runs on an RBI knock through the left side.

The Hilltoppers would follow that base hit with the next nine consecutive batters reaching base by way of a walk or a base hit. A bases-loaded walk brought WKU to within two before a two-run double tied the game. The next batter would give the Hilltoppers a 9-7 lead with a base hit up the middle followed by a double that led to a throwing error, allowing the batter to come all the way around and score.

With the bases cleared, WKU then hit a ground-rule double followed by a base hit to cap off the 12-run frame. An RBI groundout extended the Hilltoppers' lead to 13-7 in the second before Mexico drove in two more runs in the third with his second double of the afternoon. WKU continued to add on with an unearned run in the third after the runner reached base on a fielding error and moving to scoring position on a balk, and a base hit bringing him in to score.

The Hilltoppers essentially put the game out of reach with four-spots in the fifth and sixth innings, despite the 'Dogs getting a run back in the sixth with Mexico's ninth homer of the year. Matt Houston entered as a pinch hitter in the seventh and closed the gap with a two-run homer for his first jack as a Bulldog, but a groundout concluded the series and resulted in WKU getting the weekend sweep.

The Bulldogs return to play when they hit the road one last time in the regular season to take on Jacksonville State with the series opening on Friday, May 6 at 6 p.m. CT in Jacksonville, Alabama.