For the first time this season, Louisiana Tech (25-13, 10-5) lost a weekend series. The series loss came at the hands of Charlotte (18-17, 7-8).

With bad weather in the Ruston area on Friday night, the two teams were forced to postpone the series opener and play a doubleheader Saturday afternoon.

Matt Miller got the start for the Bulldogs in the first game of the twin bill. While Tech took an early 1-0 lead in the first inning, the 49ers would score nine unanswered runs to defeat Tech 9-1.

Miller had a tough outing for the third consecutive weekend. The junior right-hander allowed five earned runs in 5.1 innings pitched. He allowed six hits and walked four and dropped his second game of the season.

Offensively the Bulldogs were only able to muster four hits with Mason Robinson collecting two of those.

All in all, this was perhaps the worst game the Bulldogs have played to date.

With their backs up against the wall, Tech turned to Logan Robbins in the second game of the doubleheader looking for a win.

Robbins turned in a solid outing allowing only three earned runs in 6.1 innings pitched before leaving with a 4-2 Tech lead.

The lead would not last as Drew Ober for the 49ers made Tech pay for some sloppy defense and connected on a three-run home run to give Charlotte a 6-4 lead that would eventually be the final.

Tyler Follis was the tough luck loser allowing two unearned runs in 2.2 innings pitched.

The win gave Charlotte the series victory, which put Tech in a must win situation Sunday afternoon to avoid getting swept at home.

Logan Bailey gave the 'Dogs seven innings of two-run ball while the offense pounded out 14 hits and scored 10 runs in the 10-6 Tech win.

Bailey picked up his sixth win of the season and now has a 1.89 era.

Dalton Skelton and Mason Robinson led the way offensively for Tech in the win. Skelton connected on his sixth home run of 2018, while Robinson blasted his third home run and drove in three runs.

With the win, Tech avoided being swept for the first time in 2018.

The Bulldogs will now turn their attention towards a big midweek match-up in Lafayette against UL-Lafayette on Tuesday night at 6PM.

Stay tuned to BleedTechBlue.com for the most in-depth Louisiana Tech baseball coverage around.



