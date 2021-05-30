Diamond Dogs eliminate Southern Miss, play ODU in C-USA Championship Sunday

What. A. Day.

There is no accurate way to describe Louisiana Tech's two dramatic walk-off victories over Southern Miss on Saturday.

Game 1 | Netterville delivers walk-off 1B to give Tech 11-10 win

Louisiana Tech completed an improbable comeback in the afternoon game Saturday.

After falling behind 8-0 through 4.5 innings of play, the Bulldogs began to chip away.

In the bottom half of the 5th inning, Tech scored 6 runs on 5 hits, 1 HBP, and 1 USM error to trim the lead to 8-6.

Trailing 9-6 in the 7th, Taylor Young would score on a wild pitch and Manny Garcia would single to LF to make it 9-8 USM.

The Bulldogs would take a 10-9 lead in the bottom of the 8th on a Steele Netterville SAC fly.

In the top half of the 9th inning Danny Lynch would hit a HR to CF to tie the game at 10.

With the scored tied at 10 and 2 outs in the bottom of the 10th inning, Netterville lined a shot all the way to the wall in RF to allow Hunter Wells to come around and score to give Tech an 11-10 win.