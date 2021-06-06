Diamond Dogs fall 8-3 to NC State, set for elimination game w/ Alabama

Louisiana Tech (41-19) fell to NC State (32-17) by a score of 8-3 inside J.C. Love Field Saturday night.

A pair of Jonny Butler RBI hits gave NC State a 2-0 lead after three innings of play.

JT Jarrett would extend the Wolfpack lead to 3-0 with a single to left field in the fourth inning.

With Tech trailing 3-0 and one out in the top of the seventh inning, Cade Gibson would enter the game in relief of Ryan Jennings.

Tyler McDonough would greet Gibson with a two-run double to left centerfield to give NC State a 5-0 lead.

The Wolfpack would later extend its lead to 8-0 in the top half of the eighth inning.

The Bulldogs would get three runs in the bottom half of the eighth inning on a 2-run HR from Steele Netterville and a solo HR from Cole McConnell.

Evan Justice would close Tech out in the ninth inning to preserve the 8-3 win for the Wolfpack.

Ryan Jennings (5-4) took the loss on the mound for Tech after allowing four earned runs in 6.1 innings of work.

Offensively, Netterville led the Bulldogs with two hits and two RBI.

Elimination Game w/ Alabama

Louisiana Tech and Alabama (32-25) are scheduled for a 2 PM pitch Sunday afternoon.

The game can be streamed on ESPN3.com.

Dave Nitz will have the radio call on SportsTalk 97.7 FM.

Jarret Whorff is scheduled to get the start on the mound for the Bulldogs.

Whorff was 9-2 in the regular season with a 3.66 ERA in 78.2 IP.

Alabama averages 5.7 runs per game and has a 4.69 team era.

With a Win

With a win against the Crimson Tide at 2 PM, the Bulldogs would advance to the championship game at 6 PM this evening against NC State.

