Louisiana Tech (5-3) fell behind early at #11 LSU (6-3) and were unable to overcome the deficit falling 7-1 Wednesday night.

LSU got its first run of the game in the first inning on a Cade Beloso RBI single.

The Tigers added 3 more runs in the second inning and two more in the third to make it 6-0.

A Zack Mathis RBI triple in the 5th inning would make it 7-0 LSU.

Tech would get its lone run in the 6th inning on a Taylor Young RBI double to right-centerfield that scored Alex Ray from first.

On the mound, Greg Martinez took the loss for Tech. The freshman allowed 4 runs (2 earned) in 1+ innings of work.

Young led Tech with 2 hits and 1 RBI.

Five Tech errors in the game allowed LSU to score 4 unearned runs.

The Bulldogs will be back in action this weekend with a 4-game series at home against Maine. First pitch of the series is set for 6 pm Friday night at the Ruston High Baseball Field.

