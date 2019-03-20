After getting swept by Southern Miss over the weekend, Louisiana Tech (12-8) bounce back with 21-1 win over Mississippi Valley State (2-8) Tuesday night.

The Bulldogs started the offensive outburst in the second inning with five runs and never looked back.

In total, Tech scored multiple runs in the second, third, fourth, fifth, and sixth innings. The Delta Devils scored their lone run in the eighth inning on a RBI single from Kameron Spencer.

Mason Mallard, Steele Netterville, Mason Robinson, Manny Garcia, Blake Johnson, and Tanner Huddleston all collected two hits in the win for Tech.

Wallace and Garcia both homered. The duo combined to drive in six runs in the victory.

Mallard reached base in all six plate appearances and raised his team-leading OBP to .484.

Eight pitchers saw action on the mound for the Diamond Dogs. Logan Robbins earned his second win of the season with a scoreless second inning that saw him strikeout two.

Matt Miller got the start and struck out three MVSU hitters in his one inning of work.

Graham Hackbarth saw his first action on the mound in 2019 throwing a scoreless ninth inning.

Tech will jump back into Conference USA action this weekend when it heads to Middle Tennessee State for a three-game series beginning Friday night at 6 p.m.

